World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Alchemy Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Cumberland weeHouse / Alchemy Architects

Cumberland weeHouse / Alchemy Architects

  • 17:00 - 19 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cumberland weeHouse / Alchemy Architects
Save this picture!
© Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner

© Geoffrey Warner © Geoffrey Warner © Geoffrey Warner © Geoffrey Warner + 15

Save this picture!
Cumberland weeHouse / Alchemy Architects, © Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner

Text description provided by the architects. The Cumberland weeHouse is a year-round lakeside retreat for a family of four and their guests. The sloped, wooded lot provides a foil for the weeHouse’s elegant, horizontal form, its strong, overhanging roof, and the accompanying lakeside walkway. The basement level walk-out leads directly to the lake and includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a flex living/sleeping space with a cozy, wood-lined sleeping alcove.

Save this picture!
© Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner

The “tower” provides a staircase, main floor entry and storage, 1st and 2nd floor bathrooms, and is topped off with a sleeping loft and roof deck overlooking the shoreline. The tower is sheathed vertically, accentuating its height and position within the trees. A spacious deck, wrapping around two sides, extends the living areas into the outside, making the most of a floor-to-ceiling window wall.

Save this picture!
© Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner

An attached, screen porch merges with the deck and provides a comfortable, protected dining and conversation space. The open kitchen/living area, a half-bath, the master bedroom, and porch access make up the main floor. Alchemy’s “corncrib” siding (rough sawn, locally sourced wood) is applied vertically on the tower and horizontally on the base and porch. The tower interior is wrapped in local aspen, and what is usually a junk wood: spalted pine. Corrugated, corten steel wraps the main floor, providing additional texture and delineation between boxes.

Save this picture!
© Geoffrey Warner
© Geoffrey Warner

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Alchemy Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Cumberland weeHouse / Alchemy Architects" 19 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900356/cumberland-weehouse-alchemy-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »