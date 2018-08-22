World
i

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Intersticial Arquitectura
  6. 2018
  7. Maguey House / Intersticial Arquitectura

Maguey House / Intersticial Arquitectura

  • 15:00 - 22 August, 2018
Maguey House / Intersticial Arquitectura
Maguey House / Intersticial Arquitectura, © César Béjar
© César Béjar

© César Béjar

  Construcción

    Intersticial Arquitectura

  Cálculo Estructural

    4D Estructural

  Equipo de Diseño

    Intersticial Arquitectura
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. The set of textures, volcanic rock hues and topographic traits were the starting points in the architectural parti.  The house assembles from a rock foundation that understands and adapts topographic levels. This enables practical levels that relate horizontal and vertical circulations. Basaltic rock is discovered in raw state to be transformed and create habitable spaces upon it. The house rises as a pure solid block on a large corner site, then, a series of subtractions are made to naturally illuminate and ventilate through small patio systems.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Scheme
Scheme

The ground floor works as a flexible, open plan space that unifies kitchen, living room, dining room and main terrace towards the best orientation and context views. The upper floor gathers a family room and private spaces.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Intersticial Arquitectura
Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Maguey House / Intersticial Arquitectura" [Casa Maguey / Intersticial Arquitectura] 22 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900341/maguey-house-intersticial-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

