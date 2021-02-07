Submit a Project Advertise
World
An Australian Tiny Home / CABN

An Australian Tiny Home / CABN

+ 11

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Houses, Small Scale
Adelaide Hills Council, Australia
  • Architects: CABN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dowell Windows, RedArc
  • Lead Designer:Michael Lamprell
  • Builder:Jake Laidlaw
  • Digital Design:Shane Laidlaw, Shane Laidlaw
  • City:Adelaide Hills Council
  • Country:Australia
Courtesy of CABN
Text description provided by the architects. Somewhere along the way, we lost touch. With ourselves and what is most important – our environment and the people in it. The realities of modern life are eroding the base of our existence. Each other. The basic human instinct of interaction is being diminished by a society more comfortable with banter on social media than a real world encounter. We get greater satisfaction from possessions than we do from heartfelt experiences. The pursuit of ‘things’ regulates how we exist and treat others. We say enough. CABN was set up to help provide people with a means to disconnect from the crazy we have brought upon ourselves. Our completely off-grid, sustainable and eco-friendly tiny houses set in some of South Australia’s most stunning and stimulating landscapes offer an ideal escape. Give yourself a fighting chance with a short stay, recharge your batteries and retreat in style. Our digital detox allows you the freedom to disconnect from the tyranny of online lives and to reconnect with what makes you happiest. 

Courtesy of CABN
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of CABN
Set in 180 acres of natural scrubland and adjacent to a conservation park boasting incredible walking trails, creeks, dams and breathtaking scenery.Situated in the stunning Adelaide Hills, less than an hour’s drive from Adelaide, our first CABN location is a quiet achiever. In the hills, you are never far from wine, but with conservation parks nearby you can forgo the wineries and reconnect with nature.

Courtesy of CABN
Think bushwalking, forest, creeks, waterfalls and bird watching. Expect kangaroos, drop bears and bandicoots. Wake up to the sound of magpies and kookaburras heralding the dawn. Gaze up at the night sky, with a warming nip in hand.

Courtesy of CABN
CABNs use of locally sourced materials allow for strict quality control, and our design team can cater our exterior cladding to each unique location we feature our CABNs. Follow our social media to stay up to date with our latest designs and locations @cabn.life

Courtesy of CABN
