The Rough House / NELO DÉCOR

Architects NELO DÉCOR

Location District 6, Vietnam

Lead Architect Le Duy Van

Area 600.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Quang Trần

Manufacturer Nelo's Factory

Construction Nelo Décor

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential area in District 6 - HCMC, the owner's desire is to create a luxurious, modern and most refined living space for the whole family on the very foundation of the house from the early childhood. A truly unique work of design, generous and perfect as the owner’s style is performed by Nelodecor as an requirement.

Choosing ideas that seem simple and popularly in shapes, we create the optimal solution for the most conversational between nature and the members living in this house.

The throughout idea in the design concept is to ensure the seamless, airy. All spaces are open to green trees, lake to ensure the whole campus is always cooled by the natural wind. Modern, powerful design with metallic, raw materials mainly metal, rough stone combined with green trees and wood to create an extremely confident and liberal style.

Ground floor: The highlight is open duplex, the space connects Guest room - Kitchen – Dining room: where the view is at the straight direction of the pool, creating the effect of clearing the boundary between the interior and exterior. Functional areas are commonly categorized by luxury furniture.

The second floor is the bedroom for two sons, so the orientation of the shapes and the color material is quite strong. The directions are clear and the layout is reasonable. Modern materials and unique processing create a distinctive feature for each space.

The master room and the altar room are located in the third floor.

The master bedroom, a large space, with a bedroom, a desk, a bathing area, a closet, a wallet and purse area, a sauna room, the design group meticulously exchanges with the owner to create an open, seam and gorgeous space.