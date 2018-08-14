World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. NELO DÉCOR
  6. 2018
  The Rough House / NELO DÉCOR

The Rough House / NELO DÉCOR

  14 August, 2018
The Rough House / NELO DÉCOR
© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

  • Architects

    NELO DÉCOR

  • Location

    District 6, Vietnam

  • Lead Architect

    Le Duy Van

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Quang Trần
© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential area in District 6 - HCMC, the owner's desire is to create a luxurious, modern and most refined living space for the whole family on the very foundation of the house from the early childhood. A truly unique work of design, generous and perfect as the owner’s style is performed by Nelodecor as an requirement.

© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

Choosing ideas that seem simple and popularly in shapes, we create the optimal solution for the most conversational between nature and the members living in this house.

© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần
Diagram
Diagram
© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

The throughout idea in the design concept is to ensure the seamless, airy. All spaces are open to green trees, lake to ensure the whole campus is always cooled by the natural wind. Modern, powerful design with metallic, raw materials mainly metal, rough stone combined with green trees and wood to create an extremely confident and liberal style.

Section 02
Section 02

Ground floor: The highlight is open duplex, the space connects Guest room - Kitchen – Dining room: where the view is at the straight direction of the pool, creating the effect of clearing the boundary between the interior and exterior. Functional areas are commonly categorized by luxury furniture.

© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

The second floor is the bedroom for two sons, so the orientation of the shapes and the color material is quite strong. The directions are clear and the layout is reasonable. Modern materials and unique processing create a distinctive feature for each space.

© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

The master room and the altar room are located in the third floor.
The master bedroom, a large space, with a bedroom, a desk, a bathing area, a closet, a wallet and purse area, a sauna room, the design group meticulously exchanges with the owner to create an open, seam and gorgeous space.

© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

About this office
NELO DÉCOR
Products:

Glass Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Vietnam
Cite: "The Rough House / NELO DÉCOR" 14 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/900082/the-rough-house-nelo-decor/> ISSN 0719-8884

