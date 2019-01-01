World
  7. Refurbishment of the old Headquarters of the Granada Monte de Piedad / DTR_studio architects

Refurbishment of the old Headquarters of the Granada Monte de Piedad / DTR_studio architects

  • 06:00 - 1 January, 2019
Refurbishment of the old Headquarters of the Granada Monte de Piedad / DTR_studio architects
Refurbishment of the old Headquarters of the Granada Monte de Piedad / DTR_studio architects, © Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran

© Cris Beltran © Cris Beltran © Cris Beltran © Cris Beltran + 29

  • Architect

    DTR_studio architects

  • Location

    Carrera del Darro, 51, 18010 Granada, Spain

  • Authors

    Jose Maria Olmedo, Jose Miguel Vázquez

  • Area

    1407.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Cris Beltran

  • Construction

    Hermanos Herrera C.B.

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Jorge Sánchez

  • Collaborators

    Alba Márquez
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran

Text description provided by the architects. This is a XVIII century building. The old headquarters of the “Monte de Piedad” de Granada. It was like a Public Pawn shop. The amazing situation (just in front of the Alhambra), the public scale of the spaces and its configuration made this project a special one. We have tried to keep its atmosphere and propose a new language that improve to the existing building.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The strategy has been to reinforce the different constructive typologies existing in the building and add a new one for the roof.

© Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran

The estructure of the Main Façade  is the most noble, made with a very large wood beams

Section A
Section A
Section B
Section B

The estructure around the patio are a more domestic constructive system. And the backyard garden façade  is the most modest construction. The top roof will be resolved with a steel structure and arches ceramic blocks, following the logic evolution of the building construction. The last slab made in the building (around the mid of XX century) consisted in  arches made with bricks.

© Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran

About the finishing, we propose neutral material, to emphasize the existing elements that we keep: hydraulic floors, old brick walls, stone columns, decorated lintels  … in conclusion all the things that represented the memory of the building to keep its atmosphere

© Cris Beltran
© Cris Beltran

Cite: "Refurbishment of the old Headquarters of the Granada Monte de Piedad / DTR_studio architects" [Rehabilitación de la antigua sede del Monte de Piedad de Granada / DTR_studio architects] 01 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899960/refurbishment-of-the-old-headquarters-of-the-granada-monte-de-piedad-dtr-studio-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

