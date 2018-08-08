Z-Axis 2018 Conference: Designing Equitable Cities

Equity matters. As India becomes an increasingly urban nation, our cities require critical discourse on how to make housing, infrastructure, public space, and opportunity available to all citizens. This third edition of Z-Axis – the biennial conference organized by the Charles Correa Foundation – will draw on expertise from around the globe to debate and articulate the agency of architecture and planning in creating equitable cities.

The Charles Correa Memorial Lecture will be delivered at the opening session on Thursday, September 6 by Richard Burdett, professor of Urban Studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science and the director of LSE Cities and the Urban Age project.

Please join us from 1:30pm, Thursday, Sept. 6 through 7pm, Saturday, Sept. 8 at Kala Academy, Panaji, Goa.

INVITED SPEAKERS

Tatiana Bilbao

Founder, Tatiana Bilbao Estudio, Mexico City; Founder, MX.DF; and Co-founder, LCM

Bijal Brahmbhatt

Co-founder and Executive director, Mahila Housing Trust (MHT), Ahmedabad

Ricky Burdett

Professor of Urban Studies, London School of Economics and Political Science; Director, London School of Economics, Cities and the Urban Age project, London

Joan Busquets

Architect and Urban Planner; Founder, BAU (Barcelona. Arquitectura i Urbanisme), Barcelona

Shivani Chaudhry

Executive Director, Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN), New Delhi

Alejandro Echeverri

Founding Partner, Alejandro Echeverri + Valencia; Co-founder and Director, The Center for Urban and Environmental Studies, Medellín

Andrew Freear

Director, Rural studio, Auburn University, Alabama

Pankaj Joshi

Executive Director, Urban Design Research Institute, Mumbai

Rahul Mehrotra

Founder Principal, RMA Architects; Professor of Urban Design and Planning at the Graduate School of Design, Harvard University; Mumbai+Boston

Michael Murphy

Executive Director, MASS Design Group, Boston

Gautam Patel

Judge, High Court of Bombay, Mumbai

Shilpa Phadke

Associate Professor, School of Media and Cultural Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai

Sanjay Prakash

Principal Consultant, SHiFT Architects, New Delhi

Mohan Rao

Principal Designer, Integrated Design (INDÉ), Bengaluru

Aromar Revi

Founding Director, Indian Institute for Human Settlements; Co-chair, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network; and an expert on sustainable development, Bengaluru

Sanjit Rodrigues

Managing Director, Goa Waste Management Corporation, Panaji

Jagan Shah

Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs, Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India, New Delhi

Sanjiv Shah

Film Editor, Producer, and Filmmaker, Ahmedabad

Geetam Tiwari

Professor at IIT, New Delhi. She teaches transportation planning, traffic engineering, transport economics and finance, New Delhi

Heinrich Wolff

Co-Founder, Wolff Architects, Cape Town

Cino Zucchi

Founder, CZA, Visiting professor in housing and urbanization, Harvard Graduate School of Design