  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Z-Axis 2018 Conference: Designing Equitable Cities

Z-Axis 2018 Conference: Designing Equitable Cities

  • 16:48 - 8 August, 2018
Z-Axis 2018 Conference: Designing Equitable Cities
Z-Axis 2018 Conference: Designing Equitable Cities

Equity matters. As India becomes an increasingly urban nation, our cities require critical discourse on how to make housing, infrastructure, public space, and opportunity available to all citizens. This third edition of Z-Axis – the biennial conference organized by the Charles Correa Foundation – will draw on expertise from around the globe to debate and articulate the agency of architecture and planning in creating equitable cities.

The Charles Correa Memorial Lecture will be delivered at the opening session on Thursday, September 6 by Richard Burdett, professor of Urban Studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science and the director of LSE Cities and the Urban Age project.

Please join us from 1:30pm, Thursday, Sept. 6 through 7pm, Saturday, Sept. 8 at Kala Academy, Panaji, Goa.

INVITED SPEAKERS
Tatiana Bilbao
Founder, Tatiana Bilbao Estudio, Mexico City; Founder, MX.DF; and Co-founder, LCM

Bijal Brahmbhatt
Co-founder and Executive director, Mahila Housing Trust (MHT), Ahmedabad

Ricky Burdett
Professor of Urban Studies, London School of Economics and Political Science; Director, London School of Economics, Cities and the Urban Age project, London

Joan Busquets
Architect and Urban Planner; Founder, BAU (Barcelona. Arquitectura i Urbanisme), Barcelona

Shivani Chaudhry
Executive Director, Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN), New Delhi

Alejandro Echeverri
Founding Partner, Alejandro Echeverri + Valencia; Co-founder and Director, The Center for Urban and Environmental Studies, Medellín

Andrew Freear
Director, Rural studio, Auburn University, Alabama

Pankaj Joshi
Executive Director, Urban Design Research Institute, Mumbai

Rahul Mehrotra
Founder Principal, RMA Architects; Professor of Urban Design and Planning at the Graduate School of Design, Harvard University; Mumbai+Boston

Michael Murphy
Executive Director, MASS Design Group, Boston

Gautam Patel
Judge, High Court of Bombay, Mumbai

Shilpa Phadke
Associate Professor, School of Media and Cultural Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai

Sanjay Prakash
Principal Consultant, SHiFT Architects, New Delhi

Mohan Rao
Principal Designer, Integrated Design (INDÉ), Bengaluru

Aromar Revi
Founding Director, Indian Institute for Human Settlements; Co-chair, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network; and an expert on sustainable development, Bengaluru

Sanjit Rodrigues
Managing Director, Goa Waste Management Corporation, Panaji

Jagan Shah
Director, National Institute of Urban Affairs, Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India, New Delhi

Sanjiv Shah
Film Editor, Producer, and Filmmaker, Ahmedabad

Geetam Tiwari
Professor at IIT, New Delhi. She teaches transportation planning, traffic engineering, transport economics and finance, New Delhi

Heinrich Wolff
Co-Founder, Wolff Architects, Cape Town

Cino Zucchi
Founder, CZA, Visiting professor in housing and urbanization, Harvard Graduate School of Design

