World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. Turkey
  5. KG Mimarlık
  6. 2017
  7. Kumport / KG Mimarlık

Kumport / KG Mimarlık

  • 01:00 - 9 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kumport / KG Mimarlık
Save this picture!
Kumport / KG Mimarlık, © Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin

© Büşra Yeltekin © Büşra Yeltekin © Büşra Yeltekin © Büşra Yeltekin + 21

  • Architects

    KG Mimarlık

  • Location

    Marmara Mahallesi, Kumport, 34524 Beylikdüzü/İstanbul, Turkey

  • Lead Architect

    Kurtul Erkmen

  • Area

    7602.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Büşra Yeltekin

  • Main Contractor

    Yamans Construction Company

  • Static Project

    Büro Statik Engineering

  • Mechanical and Electrical Project

    Enve Energy Engineering

  • Client

    Kumport Port Services and Logistics Industry Trade Co.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin

Text description provided by the architects. The subject is the design of a group of buildings belonging to Kumport Port Services and Logistics Industry Trade Co. while rethinking the port and facilities. Headquarters building, maintenance facilities and workshops and storage areas determine the main components of the design. The open space of 126.000 m2 in total, is split between customs and duty-free areas. The main visual characteristic of functions such as entry and exit of goods is a space filled with containers.

Save this picture!
© Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin

The visual effect and strong image, created by these storage boxes that are various in color but repetitive in a certain size and form, are especially highlighted in the headquarters building. The unique location and function of the headquarters building in an open space larger than 100.000 square meters, makes it necessary for it to be the most expressive building of the company. This causality, in which the design is concerned both as a dimension and as a form, is presented as an architectural answer to the containers in its immediate vicinity of the headquarters.

Save this picture!
© Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin
Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
© Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin

The headquarters' need for large indoor spaces and local regulations of 10.50 meters in height, make a horizontal solution in design the only obvious choice. The idea of two ships boarding each other determines the planning principles of the concept. Thus two office spaces that are split between two separate but alike masses are connected with bridges on each floor. Having 3 floors with a maximum overall height of 10.50 meters resulted in a somewhat compressed effect of 3.50 meter high blocks. However, the central void that we can consider as an entrance, a waiting hall and an interior space is 10.50 meters high, showing the entire building and getting natural light not only from the façade but also from the ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin

Thus this spacious, bright, open-to-all interior is clearly separated from the work areas, and the light, brightness and visual quality it has feeds into the somewhat compressed working areas. The sea view from the entrance is also the main focus of this open-to-all central area. The building has been designed in steel and glass. This way, indoor-outdoor relations have been taken to a higher level and every square meter of the building is washed with natural light and air. Elements that have to be excluded from the building's steel frame structure such as elevators, fire escapes, and restrooms are bare concrete.

The same design principle is followed by natural wood and ropes indoors. The same brutalist approach is continued with mechanical and electrical solutions as well while avoiding Gypsum board suspended ceiling to showcase the bare steel construction. The entrance is between two blocks that have been separated from each other with an angle and movement horizontally. The concrete ramp that allows the approach to the building over the pool at the entrance, makes reference to getting into a boat. 

Save this picture!
© Büşra Yeltekin
© Büşra Yeltekin

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
KG Mimarlık
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop Offices Institutional buildings Turkey
Cite: "Kumport / KG Mimarlık" 09 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899809/kumport-kg-mimarlik/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »