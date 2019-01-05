AXEL Hotel Madrid / El Equipo Creativo

Save this picture! vía Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo

+ 18

Architect El Equipo Creativo

Location Calle de Atocha, 49, 28012 Madrid, Spain

Author Architectes Oliver Franz Schmidt, Natali Canas del Pozo, Lucas Echeveste Lacy

Graphic Design El Gallinero

Architect of Record GCA Architects

Interior Design El Equipo Creativo

Area 3600.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Manufacturers Loading...

Constructora Interiorismo El Corte Inglés División Empresas

Constructora Avintia

Ingenieria JC

Cliente HI Partners, Hoteles Axel More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! vía Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of “El Barrio de las Letras”, the design overlaps various references forming an explosive and complex tandem. The objective was to create a hotel where one could breath a free and fun atmosphere with a disruptive touch, which would invite different types of public to enjoy the public areas of the hotel.

Save this picture! vía Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo

INTRODUCTION TO HOTEL AXEL MADRID

The design of the AXEL Hotel on Atocha Street in Madrid superposes a series of historic references forming a complex and explosive tandem.

One of the starting points is the privileged location of the AXEL Hotel in the very midst of Madrid’s literary neighborhood, today the epicenter of the city’s most cosmopolitan environment.

Save this picture! vía Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo

Another starting point is the palatial 19th Century building in which the hotel is located, where its noble rooms still conserve elements of great patrimonial interest, lavishly decorated ceilings, intense colors on the walls and baroque decorative details.

An important role in the design choices was also played by some of Madrid’s most traditional and popular characteristics as well as some of the most well-known visual elements such as those related to the bull fight, the “mantilla” or the gypsy esthetic in general.

And finally, closing this strange tandem is the explosive philosophy behind the AXEL Hotel chain, whose hotels are designed for the LGBTQ community creating free spaces where sexual diversity is welcome and promoted and where diversion is a priority.

Save this picture! vía Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo

CONCEPT

From the beginning we were interested in creating an amusing dialogue among all these starting points and historic periods so important and antagonistic in the history of Madrid and to which Atocha Street has been a privileged witness.

The principal objective was to create a hotel which exuded an atmosphere of liberty and diversion with a certain disruptive touch which invited a varied clientele to enter the public areas of the hotel to enjoy the gastronomic offer. In order to achieve this atmosphere, the most important strategy in the design is the use of color, an element which accompanies us throughout all the areas of the hotel and which is applied with different character and material nature in each zone.

Save this picture! vía Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo

THE COMMON AREAS

Posters, brightly lit with cinematographic and musical references to the “Movida Madrileña” together with mannequins and other flashy elements invade the entrance way to the hotel and its reception area, welcoming the guest to a carefree and festive atmosphere. The introduction of texts, words and phrases in the form of bright lights and neon’s makes reference to the literary past of the neighborhood, but with more popular messages and winks/insinuations. It is precisely in the courtyard of the building where this “popular literature” takes on importance and climbs up the patio walls like an echo of the theatrical voices of the “Comedy Playhouses” of the Golden Century.

La introducción de textos, palabras y frases en forma de luminosos y neones hace referencia al pasado literario del Barrio de las Letras, pero con mensajes y guiños más populares. Es precisamente en el patio de luces del edificio donde estas “literaturas populares” toman mayor protagonismo y suben por el patio como eco de las voces teatrales de las “Corralas de comedias” del Siglo de Oro.

Save this picture! vía Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo

NOBLE ROOMS

Located on the first floor were the original noble rooms of immense patrimonial value and containing a great variety of finishes and colors. The common denominator which exists in all of them is the golden decorative detail on the walls, ceilings and handicrafts.

Save this picture! vía Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo

SUITES

The new distribution has converted some of these rooms to public lounges and others to suites, emphasizing in both cases the common denominator, gold, which will be the color of all the new pieces of furniture in these spaces.

Save this picture! vía Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo

THE NEW ROOMS

In the design of the rooms once again there is a mixture of some of the visual references previously mentioned, but with the new objective of creating a space which invites one to both rest and play.

The design mixes visual references to the esthetic of the bull fight and the “mantilla” with a sexy touch. Two large curtains are the outstanding decorative elements, one fuchsia, the color of the bullfighter’s cape, and the other of a translucent black texture like a “mantilla”. Together they surround the bed and allow the room to be transformed according to the time of day or, why not, the mood. A neon light with clear or suggestive messages regarding popular culture completes this playful setting.

Save this picture! vía Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo

For those who are looking for a place to rest, thanks to its elegant intense blue and noble woods, the room offers a quiet and peaceful respite from the noisy “Literary Neighborhood”.

Save this picture! vía Courtesy of El Equipo Creativo

F&B AREAS OF THE HOTEL

Hotel Axel has a Food & Beverage offer which follows it’s philosophy, where a free and fun atmosphere invites the public to enjoy the public areas of the hotel.

The Restaurant, Las Chicas Los Chicos y los Maniquís offers a relaxed gastronomic offer, characterized by a carefree atmosphere with a distinctly colorgul character and large graphic elements. You can find more information in the Press Presentation “Las Chicas, Los Chicos y Los Maniquís”. For those who are looking for a place to rest, thanks to its elegant intense blue and noble woods, the room offers a quiet and peaceful respite from the noisy “Literary Neighborhood”.

Hidden in the underground of Hotel Axel, in a provocative and secret location, we find Bala Perdida (Lost Bullet) Club, where the mix of clandestine atmosphere, cocktail offer and music invite the public to enjoy the space. You can find more information in the Press Presentation “Bala Perdida Club”.