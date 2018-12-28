World
  7. Cuddle Bubble / AaaM Architects

Cuddle Bubble / AaaM Architects

  • 21:00 - 28 December, 2018
Cuddle Bubble / AaaM Architects
© AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited
© AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the toy “spinning bubble”, we are turning PMQ’s Courtyard into a bubble paradise, where colourful bubbles fill the place and spread happiness to everyone.

© AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited
© AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited

The bubbles are visually pleasing, with a sense of lightness and refreshing coolness. The design is minimalist without being plain, which injects creative aesthetics and poetic elements into the public space. 24 flimsy, flap-like “clouds” float over the Courtyard and flutter in the wind - what a refreshing sight!

© AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited
Diagram
Diagram
© AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited
Over 60 bubble installations are placed on the ground, half of them sway and dance in a “self-satisfied” manner, automatically rolling out a pleasant rhythm; the other half welcome the public to reach out and spin, so that the bubbles will slowly bloom and turn into a dreamlike illusionary “soap bubbles” or other soaps.

© AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited
The beauty of the bubbles is very different during the day and at night. The night lights and the bubbles are intertwined to reflect a mysterious charm. Whether you are an adult or a child, let’s spin together and witness the beauty and happiness generated.

© AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited
Mr. Shuyan Chan, AaaM’s Co-founder/Director shares with us that “design needs to respond effectively to the nitty-gritty of life and the surrounding environment, in order to bring a good sense and experience. The floating and pulsating bubbles can always give people a sense of healing, thereby alleviating tension and stress. This interactive installation hopes to bring the time and space for fast-paced Hongkongers to ‘take a break’ amidst the often suffocating environment.”

© AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AaaM Architects
