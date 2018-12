Cuddle Bubble / AaaM Architects

Save this picture! © AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited

Architects AaaM Architects

Location Central, Hong Kong

Design Team Shuyan Chan, Bob Pang, Kevin Siu, Sherman Sun

Manufacturer Hattrick Creative Limited

Client PMQ Management Company Limited

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited

Save this picture! © AaaM Architects, PMQ Management Company Limited

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the toy “spinning bubble”, we are turning PMQ’s Courtyard into a bubble paradise, where colourful bubbles fill the place and spread happiness to everyone.

The bubbles are visually pleasing, with a sense of lightness and refreshing coolness. The design is minimalist without being plain, which injects creative aesthetics and poetic elements into the public space. 24 flimsy, flap-like “clouds” float over the Courtyard and flutter in the wind - what a refreshing sight!

Over 60 bubble installations are placed on the ground, half of them sway and dance in a “self-satisfied” manner, automatically rolling out a pleasant rhythm; the other half welcome the public to reach out and spin, so that the bubbles will slowly bloom and turn into a dreamlike illusionary “soap bubbles” or other soaps.

The beauty of the bubbles is very different during the day and at night. The night lights and the bubbles are intertwined to reflect a mysterious charm. Whether you are an adult or a child, let’s spin together and witness the beauty and happiness generated.

Mr. Shuyan Chan, AaaM’s Co-founder/Director shares with us that “design needs to respond effectively to the nitty-gritty of life and the surrounding environment, in order to bring a good sense and experience. The floating and pulsating bubbles can always give people a sense of healing, thereby alleviating tension and stress. This interactive installation hopes to bring the time and space for fast-paced Hongkongers to ‘take a break’ amidst the often suffocating environment.”