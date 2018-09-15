World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. PT. ANARTA KREASINDO
  6. 2015
  7. Ancol Residence / PT. ANARTA KREASINDO

Ancol Residence / PT. ANARTA KREASINDO

  • 20:00 - 15 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ancol Residence / PT. ANARTA KREASINDO
Save this picture!
Ancol Residence / PT. ANARTA KREASINDO, © Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

© Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo © Mario Wibowo + 16

  • Architects

    PT. ANARTA KREASINDO

  • Location

    Pademangan, Indonesia

  • Lead Architects

    Krisnamurti Lumenta

  • Other participants

    Mohammad Salman, Danu Adhitama, Iman Fadilah

  • Area

    938.16 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. Contemporary residential project located within high end housing complex on the coastal area of northern Jakarta (Ancol). The residence housed 2 independent families with separate service area and shared swimming pool in the inner court yard. Whilst independently functioning separately, yet the overall design ties in the houses together as one cohesive design intent.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The residence has a total functioning area of 938 sqm on a 1,050 sqm plot of land. It has 3 bedrooms on the main house and another 3 bedrooms on the secondary house. The living room of each house have privacy from one another, hence each family daily activities wont disturbs each other yet they are easily accessible at all time thru the inner court yard.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Dense landscape treatment on the front yard and the inner court area, contributes to balance out the modern design with nature. Hence all views from the house to the exterior are all green lavish trees & plants. Providing you the sense of forested garden within the busy city of Jakarta.

Save this picture!
1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Save this picture!
2nd floor plan
2nd floor plan

Now we are designing another extension for the house for the third family, with the same idea of cohesive overall design. Will update Arch daily again after the third installment is finished from construction.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
PT. ANARTA KREASINDO
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "Ancol Residence / PT. ANARTA KREASINDO" 15 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899583/ancol-residence-pt-anarta-kreasindo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »