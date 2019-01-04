World
  K41 Office Building / ÇaArquitectura

K41 Office Building / ÇaArquitectura

  16:00 - 4 January, 2019
K41 Office Building / ÇaArquitectura
K41 Office Building / ÇaArquitectura, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Collaborators

    Alejandro Micieli, Manuel Micieli, Santiago Velasco, Mariano Cozzolino, Paula Secco, Zhi Li, PZ Arquitectura, Sebastian Zamprile, Martín Daloria, Gabriel Herrera

  • Development

    Camet, Manuel Micieli

  • Construction

    P7 construcciones, Pedro Peirano, Andrea Peirano

  • Structure

    Prenova

  • Stairs Calculation

    Francisco Odeon
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The K41 office park is the first business center in the western corridor of the Buenos Aires metropolitan area. Located 41 kilometers from the city center, K41 offers a large service hub and accompanies the creation of sub-centralities, revitalizing and transforming the centralist system of the megalopolis. 

Axonometry
Axonometry

Central to the building is a covered grand hall, with three large office wings that form patios on each side of the hall, offering dynamic spaces for expansion. On the top floor, the building proposes offices with an important relationship with outside spaces. 

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The central hall that links the three floors and the terrace is presented as a large open space that takes on a form. This space is occupied by the repeated traverse of the staircase, stitching empty spaces together and promoting dynamic and unexpected interactions between floors.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Perspective Section 1
Perspective Section 1

The metal staircase is formed from two large ribbons that travel the entire hall. The movements of the staircase are simple, but their juxtaposition generates complex spaces. The dimensions of the staircase convert it into a new space that is not part of any one floor, offering new ways of interacting.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Perspective Section 2
Perspective Section 2

The relationship between the office program and the public space proposed by the building permit the construction of a workplace that can respond to the needs of the globalized labor world and to the reality of suburban areas. In this way accompanying the construction of more dynamic and interconnected cities that attain new networks and juxtapositions of use. 

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Ça Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Argentina
Cite: "K41 Office Building / ÇaArquitectura" [Complejo de Oficinas K41 / Ça Arquitectura] 04 Jan 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899561/k41-office-building-caarquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

