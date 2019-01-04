K41 Office Building / ÇaArquitectura

+ 32

Architects Ça Arquitectura

Location Moreno, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Main Architect Juan Micieli

Area 15000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Alejandro Micieli, Manuel Micieli, Santiago Velasco, Mariano Cozzolino, Paula Secco, Zhi Li, PZ Arquitectura, Sebastian Zamprile, Martín Daloria, Gabriel Herrera

Development Camet, Manuel Micieli

Construction P7 construcciones, Pedro Peirano, Andrea Peirano

Structure Prenova

Stairs Calculation Francisco Odeon More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The K41 office park is the first business center in the western corridor of the Buenos Aires metropolitan area. Located 41 kilometers from the city center, K41 offers a large service hub and accompanies the creation of sub-centralities, revitalizing and transforming the centralist system of the megalopolis.

Central to the building is a covered grand hall, with three large office wings that form patios on each side of the hall, offering dynamic spaces for expansion. On the top floor, the building proposes offices with an important relationship with outside spaces.

The central hall that links the three floors and the terrace is presented as a large open space that takes on a form. This space is occupied by the repeated traverse of the staircase, stitching empty spaces together and promoting dynamic and unexpected interactions between floors.

The metal staircase is formed from two large ribbons that travel the entire hall. The movements of the staircase are simple, but their juxtaposition generates complex spaces. The dimensions of the staircase convert it into a new space that is not part of any one floor, offering new ways of interacting.

The relationship between the office program and the public space proposed by the building permit the construction of a workplace that can respond to the needs of the globalized labor world and to the reality of suburban areas. In this way accompanying the construction of more dynamic and interconnected cities that attain new networks and juxtapositions of use.