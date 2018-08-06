World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. RNK DESIGN
  6. 2017
  7. Y-Project RNK DESIGN / RNK DESIGN

Y-Project RNK DESIGN / RNK DESIGN

  • 19:00 - 6 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Y-Project RNK DESIGN / RNK DESIGN
Save this picture!
Y-Project RNK DESIGN / RNK DESIGN, © Joon-hwan Yoon
© Joon-hwan Yoon

© Joon-hwan Yoon © Joon-hwan Yoon © Joon-hwan Yoon © Joon-hwan Yoon + 34

  • Architects

    RNK DESIGN

  • Location

    Bamgogae-ro 24-gil, South Korea

  • Principal architect

    Lee seung-june

  • Project architect

    Lee seung-june

  • Design Team

    Yoon hwi-chwi, Lee hee-geun, Sung rak-ho, Lee won-bong, Lee chul-min

  • Area

    152.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Joon-hwan Yoon

  • Structural engineer

    A-JU Structural Engineering

  • Mechanical engineer

    JU-SUNG MEC

  • Electrical engineer

    NARA Engineering consultant

  • Construction

    J.archiv DnC

  • Program (Use)

    Multi-Purpose Hall, Group Home

  • Site area

    310㎡

  • Building area

    152.29㎡

  • Gross floor area

    484.49㎡

  • Height

    7.92m

  • Building to land ratio

    49.13%

  • Floor area ratio

    96.95%

  • Design period

    2015.12.08. – 2016.11.30.

  • Construction period

    2016.12.01. – 2017.09.19.

  • Completion

    2017.09.19
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joon-hwan Yoon
© Joon-hwan Yoon

Text description provided by the architects. Yulhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, is a residential area that has the appearance of the past, unlike its surroundings of a new city. Unlike the parking lot and the well-maintained area, when you enter the complex, you face a high wall facing the road. It seems to indicate the disconnected communication of residents of Yulhyeon-dong. However, Y-Project tries to promote community coexistence and contribute to the community as a new residential prototype of Yulhyeon-dong neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Joon-hwan Yoon
© Joon-hwan Yoon

Y-Project is a loving gift of parents to an ordinary 20-year-old son with developmental disabilities. This building has a formation as a 'group home' which about five people with developmental disabilities live in together. The required spatial scale is based on the average adult height, and the attribute of the dissolved space in it should be an environment in which positive emotion could be expressed.

Save this picture!
Diagram 03
Diagram 03

The cork of the multi-purpose hall is fluffy and protects the user from the injury, and also serves as a sound-absorbing plate to prevent the sound from ringing. Considering the psychological stability, birch plywood boards with comfortable texture or light tones of color was used as the finishing material.

Save this picture!
© Joon-hwan Yoon
© Joon-hwan Yoon
Save this picture!
© Joon-hwan Yoon
© Joon-hwan Yoon

The multi-purpose hall which has high ceiling is continuously transformed. It turns into a banquet hall, where people can share delicious food, or sometimes it welcomes people by functioning as a lecture room. The lighting differs according to the program’s character, so that it functions and adjusts the atmosphere of the space. The first floor exterior wall, the toilet and the kitchen are composed of structural walls supporting the load, and the remaining inner walls are made of variable walls so that the first floor can be used as a residential space at any time.

Save this picture!
© Joon-hwan Yoon
© Joon-hwan Yoon
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Joon-hwan Yoon
© Joon-hwan Yoon

The Y-Project has soft narrative flows in it created by the layer of space. Spatial narratives, which are structured to travel from the spaces to another, when the door open, stimulates the consciousness and raises the interest of adults with developmental disabilities.

Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

We separate the spaces by covering the kitchen floor with tiles and the living room with wood, and revealing the outline of the space while saving the first floor central hallway. Ceiling louvers above the main corridor provide a balance and order for the entire living room. The Client wanted to keep whole layout of the building as residential, but hoped that the first-floor entrance would not show the character of it. In order to monitor the access, we have planned a glass wall with a shelf furniture of plywood board integrated, creating an office atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Joon-hwan Yoon
© Joon-hwan Yoon

The yellow steel plate on the core is a thoughtful design that is freely designed along the frame of the staircase. A noticeable yellow color suggests a clear circulation, and the lighting installed under the steel plate acts as a compass to safely go up and down the stairs. The freely application of yellow color contrasts with the heavy dark gray and makes the space more dramatic and rhythmic compared to the living room, which is finished with birch.

Save this picture!
© Joon-hwan Yoon
© Joon-hwan Yoon

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
RNK DESIGN
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors South Korea
Cite: "Y-Project RNK DESIGN / RNK DESIGN" 06 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899467/y-project-rnk-design-rnk-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »