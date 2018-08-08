World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. YDS Architects
  6. 2017
  7. House N / YDS Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House N / YDS Architects

  • 22:00 - 8 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House N / YDS Architects
Save this picture!
House N / YDS Architects, © Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

© Nobuki Taoka © Nobuki Taoka © Nobuki Taoka © Nobuki Taoka + 31

  • Architects

    YDS Architects

  • Location

    Tokyo, Japan

  • Team

    Yoshitaka Uchino, Mana Muraki

  • Built Area

    49.47 m2

  • Total Floor Area

    97.50 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nobuki Taoka
Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

Text description provided by the architects. Located in typical residential area in Tokyo, an old wooden house was designed for regeneration into two-family house. The client wants it to be renovated because her family would live with her mother. The original house was built 40 years ago, so one of the owner’s important demands was to strengthen the structure. Generating natural and artificial light applying existing elements and materials regenerate architectures. Regenerating these old houses leads to sustainability and contributes to the cultures and diversities.

Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

A small garden which they rarely used because they care other people’s eye due to the low fences catches our eyes, and our design intention is making the best use of it. The design objects making the additional building in the garden, rather making use of the void, offers the terrace as an outdoor room ‘Green Void’. The existing beams were placed at random, new beams are evenly added to the frame which would bring about the sense of order and express the transitional beauty reflecting the light and shadows.

Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

How to bring the natural light into the space in the most effective way is the most challenging part of the design. As we closely investigated the detail structure of the existing house, we noticed the difference of the heights of the beams and their layout. New narrow window under the small beam is placed to bring in vivid natural light and two beams are designed as lighting equipment. Beauty with order would come into being and the frame and light would be unified when they encounter.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The overhung stair of woods would create flow from the entrance to the rooms in the second floor via the main room. The desk and handrails of woods placed using the existing columns inspires the conversation between old and new. To create the space wrapped by woods and make it simple, the beams, columns and ceilings are painted in the same Osmo dark brown and the walls are painted in white. Natural light shines in white wall and light from the beams melt into the space in the same color of ceiling and beams. Sense of unity by minimizing the materials and colors bring forth profound beauty.

Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

The Green Void enfolded by the high wooden walls would be the essential space without taking care for other’s eye and serves as vigorous space one would feel the light, air, and wind. New house totally renovated inside yet shows simple beauty of woods and light and the bounty of nature providing wooden spaces of several times.

Save this picture!
© Nobuki Taoka
© Nobuki Taoka

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
YDS Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Japan
Cite: "House N / YDS Architects" 08 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899457/house-n-yds-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »