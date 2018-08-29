World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Studio B Architecture + Interiors
  6. 2016
  7. Brick City House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Brick City House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

  • 20:00 - 29 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Brick City House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors
Save this picture!
© Raul Garcia
© Raul Garcia

© Raul Garcia © Raul Garcia © Raul Garcia © Raul Garcia + 19

Save this picture!
Brick City House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors, © Raul Garcia
© Raul Garcia

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in an older Denver neighborhood consisting primarily of small scale, brick bungalows with large entry porches. By organizing the program around the interior courtyard space,

Save this picture!
© Raul Garcia
© Raul Garcia
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Raul Garcia
© Raul Garcia

the building creates a defined street edge on the corner lot. Yet in opposition to many of the newer large scale and overly complex projects with generic building materials typically being constructed in the neighborhood recently, this project is a smaller, lower profile and more interpretive piece of architecture that respects the contextual urban form of its’ neighbors. It has a simple and refined palette of high quality materials consisting of handmade brick, walnut, plaster, and glass. In its urban setting with no large dominant views to the exterior, the house turns inwards toward the interior courtyard & pool with a connection to nature by focusing upwards on the sky. This concept is inspired by modern artists’ exploration into the connection of the sky, earth, and proportion.

Save this picture!
Section 4
Section 4
Save this picture!
Section 2
Section 2
Save this picture!
Section 3
Section 3

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio B Architecture + Interiors
Office

Products:

Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Brick City House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors" 29 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/899404/brick-city-house-studio-b-architecture-plus-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »