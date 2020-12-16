Submit a Project Advertise
Romainville / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

Romainville / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Apartments, Residential
Romainville, France
  • Construction Project Management:Exatech
  • Services Engineer:Biotop
  • Environmental Consulting:Qualiconsult
  • Structural Engineer:Buchet
  • Acoustician:Acoustique & Conseil
  • Inspection:Batiplus
  • Landscape Architect:Jean-Michel Rameau
  • Site Safety Coordination:Elan
  • Thermal Engineer:Pouget Consultants
  • Economist:Oldesc
  • Eco Design:BBC, Effinergie
  • Program:161 apartments
  • Client:Bouygues Immobilier
  • City:Romainville
  • Country:France
Text description provided by the architects. Fragmentation of built mass opens the way for a continuity with the surrounding context and the creation of visual perspectives, making this city block more porous and open. This approach also alleviates the perception of density, resulting in quality apartments, with multiple orientations and limited direct views of the neighbors opposite.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
A feeling of being closed off has been eliminated in favor of the enhancements of framing and views into the distance, now enjoyed by the inhabitants, passersby, and even neighboring city blocks.

Greenery also has an important role to play, slipping into the building’s interstices and colonizing the interior courtyards of the city block. This domestic, vernacular aspect underscores the architectural plan through the treatment of the terraces, which are detached from the façades, served by wooden footbridges and can be imagined as treehouses.

Project location

Address:4 Rue de la Résistance, 93230 Romainville, France

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

罗曼维尔公寓，结合树屋与阳台增加社群粘度 / Brenac & Gonzalez & Associés

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

