  7. UPL Operation Center / Studio Anónimo

UPL Operation Center / Studio Anónimo

  • 12:00 - 18 February, 2019
UPL Operation Center / Studio Anónimo
UPL Operation Center / Studio Anónimo, © Roberto D´ambrosio
  • Structural Design

    Cristian Sotela

  • Electromechanical Design

    S3 ingenieros

  • Construction

    Navarro y Sojo
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. On our first site visit, we found a site with a dense tropical vegetation and an irregular topography that descended to the inside of the terrain. We face a humid tropical weather, with an exuberant flora that allowed us to emphasize views and have an experience between trees and ground plants. There’s an important architectural tradition in Limón that during history has managed to adapt to the climate condition, not only in precipitation and sunlight but to an aesthetic and functional level. 

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

“The central patio, a contained external space”
The principal component of the project is the central patio that brings in light and ventilates the building in a harmonic way with nature. The circulation elements such as bridges are designed in a way that users walk through with frequency so it becomes a pleasant experience rather than just transit from one space to another. 

This floating platforms are inspired in the bridges of the national parks of Costa Rica, that communicate like a canopy from point A to point B between nature. The permeability of the external walls and volumes are defined by the inside space function, considering the passive strategies used in the area, honoring traditional tropical architecture.

Project location

