Loft JD / Bruna Pires

Architects Bruna Pires

Location R. Dep. Laércio Corte, 1430 - Vila Andrade, São Paulo - SP, 05706-290, Brazil

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Text description provided by the architects. The owner of this loft (located in Panamby - SP), 100m² (only on the first floor) called me with the intention of making it more integrated throughout its social area. The plan floor did not have major modifications, we just demolished the walls of the toilet and left it smaller to give more amplitude to the room.

We had the minimalism as the premise, keeping the colors gray, white, black and brown (wood). Some of the references were also the New York´s lofts, so the brick wall white (where the TV is), the wooden floor, the stairs and the lighting in black. And to give a more sophisticated touch, we designed the TV rack on the “pau ferro” that matched perfectly with the rest.

All the furniture was also thought of in the initial idea, so the chosen sofa model was designed by the architect indicating where each module and arm would stay. As well as the overlap of carpets, leaving the room more longitudinal.

In the toilet, still with the minimalist concept, we mix two linings, the white hexagonal tablet on the floor and the Beatles, which is a ceramic tile brick, finishing with a black fillet to give the final finish. We rush with a retro sink with a round mirror.