All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. Brazil
  5. Bruna Pires
  6. 2018
  7. Loft JD / Bruna Pires

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Loft JD / Bruna Pires

  • 13:00 - 8 August, 2018
Loft JD / Bruna Pires
Loft JD / Bruna Pires, © Manuel Sa
© Manuel Sa

© Manuel Sa

  • Architects

    Bruna Pires

  • Location

    R. Dep. Laércio Corte, 1430 - Vila Andrade, São Paulo - SP, 05706-290, Brazil

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
© Manuel Sa
© Manuel Sa

Text description provided by the architects. The owner of this loft (located in Panamby - SP), 100m² (only on the first floor) called me with the intention of making it more integrated throughout its social area. The plan floor did not have major modifications, we just demolished the walls of the toilet and left it smaller to give more amplitude to the room.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

We had the minimalism as the premise, keeping the colors gray, white, black and brown (wood). Some of the references were also the New York´s lofts, so the brick wall white (where the TV is), the wooden floor, the stairs and the lighting in black. And to give a more sophisticated touch, we designed the TV rack on the “pau ferro” that matched perfectly with the rest.

© Manuel Sa
© Manuel Sa

All the furniture was also thought of in the initial idea, so the chosen sofa model was designed by the architect indicating where each module and arm would stay. As well as the overlap of carpets, leaving the room more longitudinal.

© Manuel Sa
© Manuel Sa

In the toilet, still with the minimalist concept, we mix two linings, the white hexagonal tablet on the floor and the Beatles, which is a ceramic tile brick, finishing with a black fillet to give the final finish. We rush with a retro sink with a round mirror.

© Manuel Sa
© Manuel Sa

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bruna Pires
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Loft Refurbishment Renovation Brazil
Cite: "Loft JD / Bruna Pires" [Loft JD / Bruna Pires] 08 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898823/loft-jd-bruna-pires/> ISSN 0719-8884

