  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Taichi Nishishita Architect & Associates
  6. 2017
  7. House in Inari / Taichi Nishishita Architect & Associates

House in Inari / Taichi Nishishita Architect & Associates

  • 21:00 - 25 July, 2018
House in Inari / Taichi Nishishita Architect & Associates
House in Inari / Taichi Nishishita Architect & Associates, © Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

© Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa © Masao Nishikawa + 17

© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. The site had a depth in the north and south when viewed from the roadside, buildings were built on both sides, basically, it was like a closed dead end. On the other hand, when looking out from the inside of the site, there was a lot of sight and light from the urbanization adjustment area spreading along the south road.

© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Coupled with the slight difference in height between the site and the road, I felt a sense that the mountain ranges from the near view field to the far side Iyo mountains are strongly connected to the ground. Due to the clear direction as such a site, the way of life and light that should be included in the architecture seemed very simple and obvious.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

On this site, we thought that it is important how much we can incorporate the characteristics of this place rather than solving the somewhat disadvantageous situation by the power of architecture. To make a sequence to the connection between town and architecture by road garden, approach garden, living garden.

© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

In the light, we thought that if we enclose the fluctuation range from "light" to "dark" in the building, we can connect the light necessary for the living of the people and the brightness of the mountains in the distant land gently. While sitting in a protected place reminiscent of a cave, I enjoy the light arriving from afar, and stay connected to the city and live. I hope that it will be a receptacle for such a family.

© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

