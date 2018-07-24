The Best Architecture Software of 2018

When you think of the age of hand drafted architecture drawings, what images come to mind? Is it the iconic plans of the Palladian Villas? Fast forward to present day, where architecture software is favored over hand drawings due to its efficiency and ability to create increasingly innovative structures. With all of the software available to architects, have you ever wondered which one might be the "best"? Luckily, TechRadar has just released their list of leading architecture software for this year.

TechRadar's Best Architecture Software Ranking

3DS Max AutoCAD Civil 3D AutoCAD Architecture CATIA Chief Architect

While this list may rank the software from "best to worst," it's important to remember that each program aims to serve a different function, not necessarily making one better than another. Being aware of multiple software is just another tool for architects to promote their varied skill set.

Check out the full list of software here.

h/t TechRadar.