World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Best Architecture Software of 2018

The Best Architecture Software of 2018

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Best Architecture Software of 2018
Save this picture!
The Best Architecture Software of 2018, via AUTODESK
via AUTODESK

When you think of the age of hand drafted architecture drawings, what images come to mind? Is it the iconic plans of the Palladian Villas? Fast forward to present day, where architecture software is favored over hand drawings due to its efficiency and ability to create increasingly innovative structures. With all of the software available to architects, have you ever wondered which one might be the "best"? Luckily, TechRadar has just released their list of leading architecture software for this year.

Save this picture!
© Lynda.com
© Lynda.com

TechRadar's Best Architecture Software Ranking

  1. 3DS Max
  2. AutoCAD Civil 3D
  3. AutoCAD Architecture
  4. CATIA 
  5. Chief Architect

Save this picture!
© Lynda.com
© Lynda.com

While this list may rank the software from "best to worst," it's important to remember that each program aims to serve a different function, not necessarily making one better than another. Being aware of multiple software is just another tool for architects to promote their varied skill set. 

Check out the full list of software here.

h/t TechRadar.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Kaley Overstreet
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. "The Best Architecture Software of 2018" 24 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898726/the-best-architecture-software-of-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »