  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Spain
  5. Batlle i Roig Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  Hotel SBGlow / Batlle i Roig Arquitectura

Hotel SBGlow / Batlle i Roig Arquitectura

  09:00 - 16 September, 2018
Hotel SBGlow / Batlle i Roig Arquitectura
Hotel SBGlow / Batlle i Roig Arquitectura, © Antonio Navarro Wijkmark
© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark

© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark © Antonio Navarro Wijkmark © Antonio Navarro Wijkmark © Antonio Navarro Wijkmark + 20

  • Architect

    Batlle i Roig Arquitectura

  • Location

    Carrer de Badajoz, 148-154, 08018 Barcelona, Spain

  • Architects authors of the work

    Enric Batlle, Joan Roig

  • Design Team

    Laura Quintana, Joan Batlle, Yago Cavaller

  • Area

    15400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographer

    Antonio Navarro Wijkmark

  • Construction

    SB Immobiliaria

  • Structural Calculation

    STATIC

  • Structure

    Navasa Construcciones y Estructuras

  • Structure Engineering

    ARCO Façade Consulting – Fachada
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark
© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in a plot included in the field of M.P.G.M. For the renovation of the industrial areas of Poble Nou (district of activities 22 @).

© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark
© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark
© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark
© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark

The present project develops a 4-star superior hotel building (4 * S) with 235 rooms for the SB hotel chain, where a new concept of hotel is proposed. The building consists of 3 floors basement, ground floor, 8 floors of rooms and a rooftop floor. The basement floors -2 and -3 are intended for parking, technical rooms and warehouses. The basement floor -1 is intended for halls, meeting rooms and a large dining room for the general public. Semi covered patios allow the entrance of natural light to these rooms. These patios have a green wall treatment for their walls that will take presence from the exterior space of ground floor. In addition, the floor is complete with kitchen and staff area. The ground floor is intended for the main entrance of the hotel, with reception, lobby and bar area. The main entrance is underneath a large covered entrance that allows the hotel guests to disembark. On the opposite side of the customer access is the access ramp to the parking lot and access area of ​​the staff. The space that surrounded the building at the back, giving facade to the old Pons Factory, serves as a bar terrace, while creating an integrated space with the other free spaces of the block.

Section
Section

The whole urbanization of the outer spaces is part of an urban continuum of public use of the interiors of the block. The plants on grade 1 to 8 are mainly destined to rooms. The 8th floor generates a perimeter terrace for the suites rooms of this floor. The top floor hosts a swimming pool, solarium, gym and bar area and terrace with great views of the city. The main façade seeks to give a unique image to the building, while giving a response to functionality, sunshine and urban scale. The 4 facades have the same treatment, where predominates the vertical component that give the openings of the windows of the rooms. The surface treatment is with large format panels with micro-cement finish of light tones. 

© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark
© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark

Different textures differ depending on how a geometric engraving is reproduced on each panel. The geometry of each window is completed with a piece perpendicular to the facade that varies its position to side and side of the window depending on the plant. This piece incorporates a lighting system that, through a strip of LEDs, will illuminate the building. The façade technology is solved with large curtain wall openings glass in ground floor and ventilated facade in the floor type.

© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark
© Antonio Navarro Wijkmark

Cite: "Hotel SBGlow / Batlle i Roig Arquitectura" [Hotel SBGlow / Batlle i Roig Arquitectura] 16 Sep 2018. ArchDaily.

