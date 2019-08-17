C Offices / Forte Architetti

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. C Offices is the fit-out design for the executive offices of an important company based in Cape Town. The design decisively distorts the rigid and not very functional original layout to create dynamic environments in constant relationship with each other.

The idea is to break the old scheme of single isolated rooms moving up to bigger co-working spaces and common rooms to be shared among colleagues. Moreover, a meticulous research on materials and cladding solutions has been carried out together with a careful study of light and shadows with the aim of giving to the new interior environment a sophisticated but comfortable value.

Thus, a non-linear corridor articulates and marks the workspaces, in which materials and colors change and complement each other: the neutrality of the timber floor and ceiling is combined with the singularity of a strong colored coating, characterizing the common spaces; the offices and the meeting room, instead, are dressed in softer colors, made unique by the refined use of timber and lighting.

The client’s brief indeed required the office to have two different souls: one more impressive, sophisticated and luxurious were to receive and entertain the clients often visiting from overseas; the other one lighter, more practical and effective where the staff members would comfortably work.

Hence the green and the white colors to feature the two different souls. The attention to details, the choices of materials, well-conceived lighting associated with a careful functional study translate into the harmonious and at the same time strongly impacting aspect that relatively small spaces are able to communicate.