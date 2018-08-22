World
  7. The Modern Square / G/O Architecture

The Modern Square / G/O Architecture

  • 23:00 - 22 August, 2018
The Modern Square / G/O Architecture
The Modern Square / G/O Architecture, © tqtq studio
© tqtq studio

© tqtq studio © tqtq studio © tqtq studio © tqtq studio + 66

© tqtq studio
© tqtq studio

Text description provided by the architects. The family living in the apartment moved into the townhouse which is a compromise between the detached house and the apartment. The family decided to remodel the apartment.

© tqtq studio
© tqtq studio

High-class townhouse, it was not able to function as a whole due to small and small leaks and cracks both inside and outside owing to the neglected anagement, and the large space was rather empty, and there was a lot of decorative elements of European style.

© tqtq studio
© tqtq studio

The client wanted a complete renovation, a modern design, and a warm and cozy atmosphere.

© tqtq studio
© tqtq studio

In South Korea, One of the high-class homes that are sold, the interior is filled with high-quality materials and fine furnishings, and fireplaces and chandeliers are installed.

Diagram 2
Diagram 2

However, the space configuration is like an apartment and fake decorations filled.

It was a typical townhouse where the general was mainly interested in the interior, whether it was marble imported from Italy or not, and had a fantasy of European style decorations, fireplaces and big chandeliers.

© tqtq studio
© tqtq studio

However, the interior floor is covered with imported marble, but the exterior is cheap, the fireplace does not function properly, and the decoration that fills the whole house is covered.

© tqtq studio
© tqtq studio

A house is a Space, for the life of a family. It is more important to have a Space structure that allows you to tell how your family is gathering, talking and living than fake decorations or luxury tile. I began by removing the fake decorations that filled this house.

© tqtq studio
© tqtq studio

It increased efficiency by changing the method of separating spaces from blocked walls to open walls. In the main bedroom, which was fully open in the yard, the height of the eyes from the bed was blocked and the rest made open walls. The living room installed a square wall with openings at different heights in the corridor on the second floor and changed the ceiling to an incline. The younger son's room also created a cozy atmosphere by setting up minimum open walls and bench. It is important to control the degree of privacy of a dwelling by opening and closing its eyes. Because it becomes stuffy when a wall is completely blocked, it was designed by dividing space into different types of open walls according to functions of each room.

© tqtq studio
© tqtq studio

About this office
G/O Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Brick

See more:

Cite: "The Modern Square / G/O Architecture" 22 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898528/the-modern-square-g-o-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

