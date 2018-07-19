Kanchanaburi House / Anghin Architecture

+ 33

Architects Anghin Architecture

Location Thailand

Lead Architects Ekkasit Jaeng-anghin

Design team Papatsorn, Darinthip

Structural Engineer Tai Athiarpanon

Area 217.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Gregoire Glachant

Text description provided by the architects. Kanchanaburi House Phase II is the new annex to a riverside house we designed back in 2014, it provides elevated views of the riverside and leisure facilities for the owner and her guests. Red terracotta cladding keeps the appearance of the house in line with the first house while keeping the house cool.

During summer, Kanchanaburi province is known for being one of the hottest places in Thailand, therefore, tackling energy consumption was our main focus. The house was designed to maximize comfort through passive cooling system. We make use of the site’s topography by elevating the house to allow for better air circulation. In addition to cross ventilation at the main level, the air shaft was designed to help further ventilate the ceiling by allowing the cooler air from underneath the house to move up and disperse the heat collected under the roof. The northern opening ensures thorough illumination without the direct sunlight penetration while the extended wall fins and retractable awning keep the house properly shaded.

Sitting prominently in the middle of the living room is the 1940’s antique Brunswick Centennial pool table; one of our client’s vintage collections that inspired the whole interior design language of the house. And in order to stay connected to the surrounding nature we kept the interior layout as open and light as possible. A large balcony with a set of large doors seamlessly connects the interior and exterior. When combined with a set of loose furniture, the party house will get the functional flexibility it needs.