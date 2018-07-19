World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Anghin Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Kanchanaburi House / Anghin Architecture

Kanchanaburi House / Anghin Architecture

  • 21:00 - 19 July, 2018
Kanchanaburi House / Anghin Architecture
Kanchanaburi House / Anghin Architecture, © Gregoire Glachant
© Gregoire Glachant

© Gregoire Glachant

  • Architects

    Anghin Architecture

  • Location

    , Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Ekkasit Jaeng-anghin

  • Design team

    Papatsorn, Darinthip

  • Structural Engineer

    Tai Athiarpanon

  • Area

    217.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Gregoire Glachant
© Gregoire Glachant
© Gregoire Glachant
Siteplan
Siteplan

Text description provided by the architects. Kanchanaburi House Phase II is the new annex to a riverside house we designed back in 2014, it provides elevated views of the riverside and leisure facilities for the owner and her guests. Red terracotta cladding keeps the appearance of the house in line with the first house while keeping the house cool. 

© Gregoire Glachant
© Gregoire Glachant

During summer, Kanchanaburi province is known for being one of the hottest places in Thailand, therefore, tackling energy consumption was our main focus. The house was designed to maximize comfort through passive cooling system. We make use of the site’s topography by elevating the house to allow for better air circulation. In addition to cross ventilation at the main level, the air shaft was designed to help further ventilate the ceiling by allowing the cooler air from underneath the house to move up and disperse the heat collected under the roof. The northern opening ensures thorough illumination without the direct sunlight penetration while the extended wall fins and retractable awning keep the house properly shaded.

© Gregoire Glachant
© Gregoire Glachant

Sitting prominently in the middle of the living room is the 1940’s antique Brunswick Centennial pool table; one of our client’s vintage collections that inspired the whole interior design language of the house. And in order to stay connected to the surrounding nature we kept the interior layout as open and light as possible. A large balcony with a set of large doors seamlessly connects the interior and exterior. When combined with a set of loose furniture, the party house will get the functional flexibility it needs.

© Gregoire Glachant
© Gregoire Glachant

About this office
Anghin Architecture
Office

Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "Kanchanaburi House / Anghin Architecture" 19 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898493/kanchanaburi-house-anghin-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

