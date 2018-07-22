World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. China
  5. MONOARCHI
  6. 2018
  7. Treewow O - A Tree House of Curved Round Roof / MONOARCHI

Treewow O - A Tree House of Curved Round Roof / MONOARCHI

  • 22:00 - 22 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Treewow O - A Tree House of Curved Round Roof / MONOARCHI
Save this picture!
Treewow O - A Tree House of Curved Round Roof / MONOARCHI, the rising eave at the entrance. Image © Hao Chen
the rising eave at the entrance. Image © Hao Chen

a roof composed on three non-concentric circles. Image © Hao Chen wooden tiles expressed the architect’s respect to nature. Image © Hao Chen the window introduces the landscape into the interior, people can see the old tea factory at the other side of the creek. Image © Hao Chen stairs to the tea room and the terrace at 2F. Image © Hao Chen + 21

  • Architects

    MONOARCHI

  • Location

    Zhongcun, Luting, Yuyao, Zhejiang, China

  • Lead Architects

    Xiaochao Song, Keming Wang

  • Design Team

    Congwei Fu, Chao Yang, Weina Guan, Linxian Luo, Xingyu Gao, Fan Sun, Jing Ya, Lingling Zhang

  • Structure Consultant

    XIE Technologies

  • Construction Company

    Deqing Wukang Rongshun Department of Decoration Service

  • Client firm

    xbandclub Yuyao treewow Hotel Management Company

  • Area

    80.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hao Chen, Xiaodan Song
Save this picture!
a terrace overhanging at the creek. Image © Hao Chen
a terrace overhanging at the creek. Image © Hao Chen

Site
The project is located in a rarely visited mountain village at the foot of the Siming Mountain in Yuyao, Zhejiang Province. The village rests on the edge of a secondary forest. a small river, dividing the village into two parts, slowly runs through from north to south. The tree house is located on the west bank of the lower stream. Two peaks facing to each other are standing on the east and the west sides of the site, where verdant bamboos are spread all over the hill, creating an amiable and tranquil atmosphere. 

Save this picture!
a roof composed on three non-concentric circles. Image © Hao Chen
a roof composed on three non-concentric circles. Image © Hao Chen

The tree house is 8-meter high, roughly equal to the height of an adult bamboo. It is divided into upper and lower parts. The lower part is composed of steel supporting columns; while the upper part is mainly wood structure. The tree house is located on one side of the dyke where is surrounded by ancient bamboo forests while facing the old tea factory across the creek. Part of the terrace is hanging over the streams, creating a sense of floating. Moreover, since the steel columns are huddled to several points on the land to minimize the impact on the environment, larger free space for ground activities is produced.

Save this picture!
concept process
concept process

Plan
The wooden part in upper level consists of three non-concentric circles: the terrace overhanging the stream, the two-story guest room, and the undulating roof and terrace. The plan is a simple spiral line. A circle of the outer wall is integrated into the interior, separated the bathroom and the steps into the mezzanine away from the living space. Each window has a unique view to the outside, but the best part is to climb to the top of the roof and enjoy the natural charms of the mountains.

Save this picture!
© Xiaodan Song
© Xiaodan Song

Features of the Structure
The roof and the walls are supported by fifty-seven giant trusses that vary gradually in thickness. The ostensibly soft roof not only helps outlining the elegant skyline, more importantly, the waving eave introduced the landscape into the room from the window and kept the privacy of the rooms.

Save this picture!
model
model

The Functions of the Roof
The crude hand construction of traditional dwellings is different from fine production under standardization and industrialization. The fluctuating roof is not an arbitrary fantasy of the architect. The non-linear eave has extremely high error-tolerant rate, which can be considered as a respect of rural construction to natural laws. During the design and construction process, the architect remained close communications with local craftsmen to achieve a balance between the design form and local construction skills.

Save this picture!
© Xiaodan Song
© Xiaodan Song
Save this picture!
© Xiaodan Song
© Xiaodan Song

The changes of the roof defined the visual communications between the inside and the outside as well as the continuous gradient from the private to the public spaces. When the guest enters the terrace on the first floor, they will start to experience the circular sequence of spaces from the eave along the terrace to the connected interior: from the living room to the huge window, to the terrace of large depth and to the unwrapping roof to enjoy the view to the creek and the landscape of the mountain of bamboos; from the bedroom to the low window, to the falling roof to capture a good view when lying

Save this picture!
the window introduces the landscape into the interior, people can see the old tea factory at the other side of the creek. Image © Hao Chen
the window introduces the landscape into the interior, people can see the old tea factory at the other side of the creek. Image © Hao Chen
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
an old tree facing the tea room and the terrace. Image © Hao Chen
an old tree facing the tea room and the terrace. Image © Hao Chen

The open bathtub and the high window at the side guaranteed the privacy as well as the satisfaction of views to the nature; the vertical window at the entrance to the bathroom is completely covered by the roof, ensuring absolute privacy without affecting natural ventilation; walking along the spiral staircase into the second floor, people can sit around the terrace and see the old tree which is almost two hundred years old through the fluctuating roof. The journey of experience ends at the terrace enclosed nu the roof at the second floor, where people can enjoy a sip of tea while being surround by the mountains. 

Save this picture!
the house is hidden behind the nature. Image © Hao Chen
the house is hidden behind the nature. Image © Hao Chen

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MONOARCHI
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community China
Cite: "Treewow O - A Tree House of Curved Round Roof / MONOARCHI" 22 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898342/treewow-o-a-tree-house-of-curved-round-roof-monoarchi/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

the rising eave at the entrance. Image © Hao Chen

余姚树蛙部落木屋 / 度向建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »