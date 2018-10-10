World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. AM Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. VF House / AM Arquitectura

VF House / AM Arquitectura

  • 17:00 - 10 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
VF House / AM Arquitectura
Save this picture!
VF House / AM Arquitectura, © Juan Eduardo Sepulveda
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda

© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda © Juan Eduardo Sepulveda © Juan Eduardo Sepulveda © Juan Eduardo Sepulveda + 23

  • Collaborating Architect

    Andres Barra Gallardo

  • Calculator Engineer

    Mauricio Valdés Navarrete

  • Construction

    Constructora Teuber
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda

Text description provided by the architects. The construction is located in the city of Puerto Varas, Chile. It is very close to Llanquihue lake. However, the land does not have a direct view of the lake basin or the nearby mountain range. The job consisted of separating the main areas of a single-family house for five residents: a bedrooms area, an area for services and a third one destined for public spaces. Besides, the work included the challenge of permitting fluid circulation between such areas.

Save this picture!
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda
Save this picture!
Exploded Axonometric
Exploded Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda

The first intervention criterion was to foster the potential views of the place by taking advantage of its best possible orientation. As the house is located longitudinally from east to west, having nearly all the living spaces facing the north was necessary so as to provide a good view of every place.

Save this picture!
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda

The second criterion was to place the house on the land, considering a small terrain slope, but not moving great amounts of ground. In that way, three sub-levels are created. These are joined by a central hall which contains a staircase leading to different areas. The ground floor is comprised of a semi-buried block of reinforced concrete with a thermal covering which holds the area of services, workshop and a suite for guests.

Save this picture!
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda

The second level comprises the master suite and the bedrooms for the three daughters of the family. In the beginning, the girls’ space consists of one bedroom and a playroom. Once the girls grow up, this area could be transformed into three identical bedrooms. 

Save this picture!
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda

The upper level comprises the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The latter includes a second family room planned as a home office for the girls’ daily life. By setting the public spaces in the upper floors, it is possible to have a view of LLanquihue Lake and Calbuco volcano, making these rooms the main ones of the house, in the meantime.

Save this picture!
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda
© Juan Eduardo Sepulveda

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
AM Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "VF House / AM Arquitectura" [Casa VERSIN FOLSCH / AM Arquitectura] 10 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898247/vf-house-am-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream