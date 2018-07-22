World
  House CG / Adolfo Mondejar – Estudio de Arquitectos

House CG / Adolfo Mondejar – Estudio de Arquitectos

  13:00 - 22 July, 2018
House CG / Adolfo Mondejar – Estudio de Arquitectos
House CG / Adolfo Mondejar – Estudio de Arquitectos, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte + 32

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. The house is implanted in a pericentral neighborhood of the city of Cordoba, for a young family. The proposal takes the limits and the geometry of the land, locating all the locals of the house to the north, giving it the best sunlight and a permanent link with the yard. The house tries to recover the diurnal areas of social life, without producing circulations, even accessing directly from the gallery, without intermediate spaces distributors. 

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

A concrete staircase leads to a terrace space for events. The idea is summarized in two concrete walls that receive as a ceiling a large slab of exposed concrete, which flies 4 meters, producing the gallery. To preserve even more the vision of the concrete walls, three interior boxes lined with quebracho wood were designed for bathrooms, services, and bedrooms.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Sketch 2
Sketch 2

The structure of the slab is modular, only changing when the house adapts to the boundaries of the land. It is solved with inverted beams that in the gallery becomes in large overhangs for the reinforcement of the slabs. The materiality is defined by concrete, wood, glass and smoothed concrete floor in all the house The bathrooms were conceived only with one material and each one has a different color, referring to their identity and place in the house.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Sections
Sections

The program incorporates intermediate spaces as the gallery, the green expansion of the bedrooms and a pond in the master bedroom, which give the necessary environmental conditions. Also in the living room, there is a semi-open space of expansion, envisaged with vines that refresh the interior of the house from the south and propose a new place of fire and break.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Desde el sur la vivienda se presenta más cerrada tomando expresión las cajas de madera y dejando espacios para servicios de distinto tipo. Se recurrió a distintas texturas en el hormigón  por sus encofrados ( de tablas , con fenólicos etc ) y también por los martelinados , exponiéndose estos en las partes posteriores y en el interior del dormitorio principal. Las carpinterías  exteriores son de aluminio y las puertas interiores son de chapa doblada de piso a techo de acuerdo a proyecto. Los desagües pluviales escurren en caída libre y fueron resueltos con gárgolas de caño redondo de 100 de diámetro. 

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

About this office
Adolfo Mondejar – Estudio de Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "House CG / Adolfo Mondejar – Estudio de Arquitectos" [Casa CG / Adolfo Mondejar – Estudio de Arquitectos] 22 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898203/house-cg-adolfo-mondejar-nil-estudio-de-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

