Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Molesworth St House / Chan Architecture

  • 20:00 - 12 July, 2018
Molesworth St House / Chan Architecture
Molesworth St House / Chan Architecture, © Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

© Tatjana Plitt © Tatjana Plitt © Tatjana Plitt © Tatjana Plitt + 11

  • Builder

    Maculumay

  • Structural Engineer

    Wright Engineering

  • Building Surveyor

    Wilsmore Nelson Group
© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. The Molesworth Street house is a renovation and extension to a freestanding Edwardian period home in Kew.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

The site is long and relatively narrow with an upwards slope towards the rear, with existing trees and neighboring properties on all sides to consider.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans

The brief was to create a striking, modern house with light filled open spaces and clean lines.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Our response was to continue the width of the existing entrance hallway with a feature staircase/wine wall and an internal light court, which in turn leads to the open planned living room, kitchen and dining area with north facing bi‐folding doors that open up to the backyard.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

One feature of the living room was the counterweighted split fold window, which creates an uninterrupted view from the in‐situ concrete seat.

© Tatjana Plitt
© Tatjana Plitt

Cite: "Molesworth St House / Chan Architecture" 12 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898111/molesworth-st-house-chan-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

