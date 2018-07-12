Molesworth St House / Chan Architecture

+ 11

Architects Chan Architecture

Location Kew, Australia

Project Team Anthony Chan, Meyvin Puspita

Project Year 2018

Photographs Tatjana Plitt

Manufacturers

Builder Maculumay

Structural Engineer Wright Engineering

Building Surveyor Wilsmore Nelson Group

Text description provided by the architects. The Molesworth Street house is a renovation and extension to a freestanding Edwardian period home in Kew.

The site is long and relatively narrow with an upwards slope towards the rear, with existing trees and neighboring properties on all sides to consider.

The brief was to create a striking, modern house with light filled open spaces and clean lines.

Our response was to continue the width of the existing entrance hallway with a feature staircase/wine wall and an internal light court, which in turn leads to the open planned living room, kitchen and dining area with north facing bi‐folding doors that open up to the backyard.

One feature of the living room was the counterweighted split fold window, which creates an uninterrupted view from the in‐situ concrete seat.