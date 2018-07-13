World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Studio PKA
  6. 2017
  7. 5 Element House / Studio PKA

5 Element House / Studio PKA

  • 01:00 - 13 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
5 Element House / Studio PKA
Save this picture!
5 Element House / Studio PKA, © Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

© Amit Pasricha © Amit Pasricha © Amit Pasricha © Amit Pasricha + 33

  • Architects

    Studio PKA

  • Location

    Pune, India

  • Lead Architect

    Puran Kumar

  • Design Team

    Preethi Krishnan, Sonali Nimbalkar, Revina Soni

  • Area

    10000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Amit Pasricha

  • Structural Engineer

    Ranavat Buildcon

  • Civil Contractors

    Mehta Associates

  • Carpentry Contractors

    Jaswant Enterprises

  • Electrical Contractors

    Vora Electricals

  • HVAC Consultants

    Advent Engineers

  • Landscape Consultants

    Oikos Ecological Solutions
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

Text description provided by the architects. Famous for its captivating vistas, Pavana is as much a getaway as it is a pristine landscape – with the lake landlocked by the Sahyadris, crowned and guarded by three forts... The family of four sought to discover a weekend retreat as well as a reprieve from the bustling life of the city and hence ventured out in search of a tract of land that would not only capture the essence of the place but could also inspire, delight and satiate their creative endeavors.   

Save this picture!
Lower Level Plan
Lower Level Plan

Rising high and at the level of the Sahyadris, the story begins where the Five Elements meet - The Earth and The Sky, with Air, Water, and Fire in-between - molded from the earth and open to the vast surround allowing the outside to step in.
“The abode exists in tandem with the elements around it – a subliminal nod to nature itself.”

Save this picture!
© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

The textured and subdued wintergreen walls grow warmer in tone under the sun and mimic the tones of the earth; which not only blends in with the landscape but gives the impression of a mass that has grown and emerged from the land on which it rests. The footprint ensures that the site has been altered to a bare minimum. The house rises and falls, following the lay of the land. Each level responds to the contour which gives rise to a dynamic and playful mix of risers and landings - a homage to the hills.

Save this picture!
© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

Following the profile of the roofs, large fenestrations bring in daylight and warmth creating a connection with the changing hues of the skies above and a casual reminder of the passage of time. The spaces within the house stay in a constant dance of light and shadow – with light that shimmers and glides along walls and dark patches that spread out across the floor. The elements are allowed to enter and can be seen, felt and heard, enticing the users to pause and constantly explore, experience and live the space. 

Save this picture!
© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

A simple and earthy palette of materials and tones – limestone (Shahabad & Kadappa), sandstone, slate, teak wood, terracotta tiles, exposed brick, cement plaster, mild steel - complement and respect the site and its surroundings. Taking advantage of the site and the surround, the design evolved from a cohesive single unit to a structure that spreads out in blocks, akin to a jigsaw, with built and unbuilt spaces interlocking to create a whole.

Save this picture!
© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

Segregated into numerous zones – the master block, the kid's block, the living block and the guest block – the house takes into account the family’s requirements and their professional inclinations. Each zone spills out into an informal space – the aangan (a small courtyard), the pool, the lily pond – that ensures the continuity and flow of spaces from the interior to the exterior. Conceived as a home for friends as much as it was a home for a family, the 5 Element House is a place for celebrating life itself.  

Save this picture!
© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio PKA
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "5 Element House / Studio PKA" 13 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898108/5-element-house-studio-pka/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »