All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Australia
  5. fjmt
  6. 2017
  7. PCYC Northern Beaches / fjmt

PCYC Northern Beaches / fjmt

  • 20:00 - 15 July, 2018
PCYC Northern Beaches / fjmt
PCYC Northern Beaches / fjmt, © Rodrigo Vargas
© Rodrigo Vargas

© Rodrigo Vargas © Rodrigo Vargas © Rodrigo Vargas © Rodrigo Vargas + 21

  • Architects

    fjmt

  • Location

    40 Kingsway, Dee Why NSW 2099, Australia

  • Design Team

    Richard Francis Jones, Elizabeth Carpenter, John Perry, Damian Campanella, Iain Blampied, Richard Tripolone, Duncan Shrimpton, Chris Roberts-Brewer

  • Area

    13655.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Rodrigo Vargas

  • Contractor

    Prime Constructions Pty Ltd

  • Structural/Civil/Traffic Engineer

    Taylor Thomson Whiting

  • Mechanical/Electrical/Vertical Engineer

    Medland Engineering

  • Hydraulic/Fire Engineer

    Warren Smith and Partners

  • Fire Engineer

    Arup

  • BCA Consultant

    Group DLA

  • Acoustic Design

    Acoustic Studio

  • Accessibility Consultant

    Accessibility Solutions

  • Planner

    JBA

  • Heritage Consultant

    Clive Lucas, Stapleton & Partners

  • Arborist

    Eco Logical Australia

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Rider Levett Bucknall

  • Surveyor

    C.M.S Surveyors

  • Client

    Northern Beaches Council
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Rodrigo Vargas
© Rodrigo Vargas

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the edge of the Dee Why town centre, the new PCYC Community Centre provides an entertainment hub for the peninsula’s youngest residents. It is conceived as a cloud like form settling on a pedestal that emerges from the ground. The counterpoint achieved by these two form types express in built form the dual program of community centre over the car park.

Concept Sketch
Concept Sketch

The roof form is cloud like in nature as it is a free form object defined by the internal program (functional spatial requirements) and the external constrains (solar access to neighbouring apartments). It also possesses the quality of a gradual revealing of the internal content as the roof form drops and dissipates over the smaller spaces.

© Rodrigo Vargas
© Rodrigo Vargas

In its urban context, the plan is centred on a through link from the town centre. In consideration of the town centre master plan and the existing context the centre comprises of two entries. The South entry is directed toward the civic precinct and town centre while the North entry provides access to the immediate sur- rounding suburban context connected by a ceremonial stair to the ground plain below.

Floor plan
Floor plan

Internally this through connection is juxtaposed with the cross axis path between the sports hall and the multi-purpose rooms forming and intersection of pedestrian streets which defines the foyer. This in turn defines the ‘Pods’ - discreet units that house various functional spaces including the ‘Drop-In’ centre and support spaces.

© Rodrigo Vargas
© Rodrigo Vargas

The through link also initiates a continuity between internal and external spaces. This is expressed both in form and materiality as the envelope reveals its content.

© Rodrigo Vargas
© Rodrigo Vargas

About this office
fjmt
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Australia
