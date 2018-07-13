World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Master Plan
  4. Malaysia
  5. ONG&ONG
  6. Monterey Residences / ONG&ONG

Monterey Residences / ONG&ONG

  • 22:00 - 13 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Monterey Residences / ONG&ONG
Save this picture!
Monterey Residences / ONG&ONG, Courtesy of ONG&ONG
Courtesy of ONG&ONG

Courtesy of ONG&ONG Courtesy of ONG&ONG Courtesy of ONG&ONG Courtesy of ONG&ONG + 38

  • Architects

    ONG&ONG

  • Location

    Malaysia

  • Project Director

    Tan Kee Keat

  • Architecture Team

    Yip Kah Kuen

  • Main Contactors

    M/S KITACON SDN BHD & M/s HMK BINA SDN BHD

  • Client

    Eco Sanctuary Sdn Bhd
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ONG&ONG
Courtesy of ONG&ONG

Text description provided by the architects. Part of the impressive Eco Sanctuary Masterplan, the Monterey Residences development builds on a pre-existing mandate to place elegance and refinement firmly within reach. Poised to provide the ultimate setting for resort-style living, Monterey Residences strikes a fine balance between affordable luxury and touches of natural splendour – fully embodying the core ideals of the greater eco-haven masterplan.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ONG&ONG
Courtesy of ONG&ONG
Save this picture!
Final plan
Final plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ONG&ONG
Courtesy of ONG&ONG

Monterey Residences was crafted through a meticulous design process that saw close collaboration between architects and developers. Predicated on the integration of nature with the built environment, the development was conceptualised as a green lung, with more than 35% of the land parcel devoted to green landscapes and natural features. Contributing to the idyllic green setting, Monterey Residences also features an abundance of water bodies that total almost 10.19ha, including an expansive lake that sits adjacent to the development.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ONG&ONG
Courtesy of ONG&ONG

Imagined as community-centric design, Monterey Residences was conceptualised with a focus on connectivity, continuity and permeability. The greater Eco Sanctuary development sits in close proximity to major transportation networks, with easy access to major freeways and roads connecting it to surrounding towns and cities. Internally, different parcels within the development are linked through landscaped trails and lush back lanes, which also bestows the entire development with a sense of continuity.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ONG&ONG
Courtesy of ONG&ONG

Within the Monterey Residence itself, connectivity begins with a lush pedestrian spine that dissects the land parcel. Envisioned as a lush, active artery anchoring the site, the pedestrian spine will also contain a central clubhouse that will act as an axis. Arranged into clusters, residential units a grouped together radiating away from the clubhouse and pedestrian spine – spreading outwardly across the sprawling land parcel.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ONG&ONG
Courtesy of ONG&ONG

Homes within the Monterey Residences have been designed in a range of styles and layout configurations, unified by pockets of green backyard spaces and tranquil lanes proliferated with natural light and air. Created to draw upon the pervading Malaysian vernacular, Monterey Residences takes things a step further by amplifying the spatial and programmatic characteristics. Homes will be defined by features such as deep balconies, high ceilings and staggered facades, along with breathtaking views of the surrounding green backdrop – enhancing the assimilation between built environment and nature.

Save this picture!
Ground floor
Ground floor
Save this picture!
First floor
First floor

Aiming to cater to a wide variety of prospective homeowners, the development is bolstered by an impressive array of facilities allowing for a diversity of lifestyle pursuits. In addition to the majestic central clubhouse, onsite facilities will also include the recreational lake, jogging trail, bicycle lanes, pedestrian walkways, multi-purpose hall, as well as a children’s playground.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ONG&ONG
Courtesy of ONG&ONG

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ONG&ONG
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Planning Master Plan Residential Architecture Housing Malaysia
Cite: "Monterey Residences / ONG&ONG" 13 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898037/monterey-residences-ong-and-ong/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »