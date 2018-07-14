World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Office Manuals from the Past Century Expose the Realities of Architectural Practice

Office Manuals from the Past Century Expose the Realities of Architectural Practice

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Office Manuals from the Past Century Expose the Realities of Architectural Practice
Save this picture!
Office Manuals from the Past Century Expose the Realities of Architectural Practice, © Lars Müller via Metropolis Magazine
© Lars Müller via Metropolis Magazine

The guiding principles and priorities that drive the professional practice of architecture are the subject of abundant philosophical ideas and entrenched opinions—but how can we understand the current state of the profession without sweeping generalizations? Towards that goal, OfficeUS (the experimental institution born from the US Pavilion at the 2014 Venice Biennale) has published a book examining the realities of today’s architectural workplace culture based, like countless works of cultural studies across many academic disciplines, on the documents produced by that culture. Specifically, the OfficeUS publication compiles information from office manuals and workplace handbooks spanning the last century of architectural practice to offer a practical but insightful portrait of how architects organize, run, and view their own profession.

In a new interview with Metropolis Magazine, OfficeUS Manual editors Eva Franch i Gilabert, Carlos Mínguez Carrasco, and Jacob Reidel explain their motivations for the project as well as their perspective on what this unique approach reveals about the culture of today’s architectural practice.

Save this picture!
Editors (from left) Carlos Mínguez Carrasco, Eva Franch i Gilabert, Jacob Reidel. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/storefront/24015726777'>Flickr user Storefront for Art and Architecture</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/'>CC BY-NC 2.0</a>
Editors (from left) Carlos Mínguez Carrasco, Eva Franch i Gilabert, Jacob Reidel. Image © Flickr user Storefront for Art and Architecture licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

In the interview, the editors explain that while many firms base their published mission statements around common goals like innovation, collaboration, sustainability and client outcomes, there are also a set of workplace traditions that become visible when comparing the handbooks that firm partners create for their employees.  For example, Carlos Mínguez Carrasco explains that “you need only have a look at the 'Hierarchy' section in the book, which collects office structure schemes from different offices from the last century to confirm how centralized power is in the architectural profession.”

The editors say that a central theme of their book is the fraught relationship between the ideal offices envisioned by the founding partners of firms and the reality that sets in when projects begin. Stated policies about work hours, workspace culture, and shared resource use, for example, seem to show a disconnect between how architects think they want to work and the way they ultimately end up functioning in the office. In light of these observed patterns, the OfficeUS team offers a view of the future that doesn’t shy away from drawing bold conclusions: Jacob Reidel goes so far as to say that “if we want to find a way to actually work the way we say we want to, then the profession of architecture needs to be rethought—or even jettisoned altogether.”

Read the full interview by Metropolis Magazine here; you can also purchase the book itself, OfficeUS Manual, from Lars Müller Publishers, the Storefront for Art and Architecture, and on Amazon.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Jack McManus
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Jack McManus. "Office Manuals from the Past Century Expose the Realities of Architectural Practice" 14 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898022/office-manuals-from-the-past-century-expose-the-realities-of-architectural-practice/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »