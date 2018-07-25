World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Hospitality Architecture
  South Korea
  studio STAY
  2018
  MILLWLL / studio STAY

MILLWLL / studio STAY

  • 20:00 - 25 July, 2018
MILLWLL / studio STAY
MILLWLL / studio STAY, © Byungmin Shin
© Byungmin Shin

© Byungmin Shin

  • Architects

    studio STAY

  • Location

    71, Dongsomun-ro 13ga-gil, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, South Korea

  • Direction and Oversight

    studio STAY / Jeonghee, Hong & Jeongseok Ko

  • Design and Audit

    studio STAY / Jeonghee, Hong & Jeongseok Ko

  • Area

    50.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Byungmin Shin
© Byungmin Shin
© Byungmin Shin

Text description provided by the architects. MILLWALL is a tea house remodeled a hanok with about 100 years of time. The hanok(Korean Traditional House), which has been used for a long time for various purposes such as residence and commerce, has recorded many traces.

© Byungmin Shin
© Byungmin Shin
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Byungmin Shin
© Byungmin Shin

So, studio STAY wanted to be a place where the old hanok surrounded by modern architecture could relax and feel the depth of time.  We wanted to emphasize the traditional elements of the Hanok, like the ocher wall and the old gate in the courtyard, in a rather retro and enlightened style. The combination of bold colors and patterns that seem to be unattractive and unmatched, is not limited to modern style, and as soon as you open the door, it seems that you are traveling somewhere in the Hanok's time.

© Byungmin Shin
© Byungmin Shin

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "MILLWLL / studio STAY" 25 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

