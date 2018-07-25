MILLWLL / studio STAY

+ 29

Architects studio STAY

Location 71, Dongsomun-ro 13ga-gil, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Direction and Oversight studio STAY / Jeonghee, Hong & Jeongseok Ko

Design and Audit studio STAY / Jeonghee, Hong & Jeongseok Ko

Area 50.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Byungmin Shin

Text description provided by the architects. MILLWALL is a tea house remodeled a hanok with about 100 years of time. The hanok(Korean Traditional House), which has been used for a long time for various purposes such as residence and commerce, has recorded many traces.

So, studio STAY wanted to be a place where the old hanok surrounded by modern architecture could relax and feel the depth of time. We wanted to emphasize the traditional elements of the Hanok, like the ocher wall and the old gate in the courtyard, in a rather retro and enlightened style. The combination of bold colors and patterns that seem to be unattractive and unmatched, is not limited to modern style, and as soon as you open the door, it seems that you are traveling somewhere in the Hanok's time.