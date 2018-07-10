MHD House / 7A Architecture Studio

Save this picture! Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio

Architects 7A Architecture Studio

Location Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam

Principal Architects Hoang Dung Nguyen

Design Team Hoang Dung Nguyen, Phi Son Hoang

Area 210.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Text description provided by the architects. The MHD House is built on a plot of land with 7 meters in width and 20 meters in length. The land has front and back approaches, which are used to connect with the small alleys in this old, messy and low-security residential area. The house is built to serve a young couple living with their parents and planning to have kids in the near future.

Overally, the house consists of two storeys, which is 7 meters wide and 15 meters long. It includes many rectangular cells providing the interior space with the ability to open and close reasonably and bringing as much natural light and wind as possible to the house. The remaining area is reserved for garden and parking.

Private spaces are located at the edge of the house and connected by common spaces in order to create interaction among family members with different ages and personalities.

Linking along the vertical axle of the house are stairs made of solid raw concrete, which are decorated with the natural light from the roof. The separation of the windows also makes the view from the outside to become more lively when the background seems too boring.

Interior furniture of the house is barely reduced. In this way, the homeowners will have a “backdrop” with large space and the shadows from natural lights which are dynamically change by the time of day. This makes the building a complex of empty, unstable and unfinished spaces. Over time, the changes of the family members will help to fill the house in its way or it could be moved intentionally.

In other words, the house can be seen as a reflection of the miniature society, where each member of the family can “live together” by the connection between inside and outside space, light and dark, oldness and newness in a common framework, away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.