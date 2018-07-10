World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. 7A Architecture Studio
  6. 2017
  7. MHD House / 7A Architecture Studio

MHD House / 7A Architecture Studio

  • 21:00 - 10 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MHD House / 7A Architecture Studio
Save this picture!
MHD House / 7A Architecture Studio, Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio

Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio + 18

  • Architects

    7A Architecture Studio

  • Location

    Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam

  • Principal Architects

    Hoang Dung Nguyen

  • Design Team

    Hoang Dung Nguyen, Phi Son Hoang

  • Area

    210.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The MHD House is built on a plot of land with 7 meters in width and 20 meters in length. The land has front and back approaches, which are used to connect with the small alleys in this old, messy and low-security residential area. The house is built to serve a young couple living with their parents and planning to have kids in the near future.

Save this picture!
Diagrams
Diagrams

The MHD is built on a plot of land with 7 meters in width and 20 meters in length. The land has front and back approaches, which are used to connect with the small alleys in this old, messy and low-security residential area. The house is built to serve a young couple living with their parents and planning to have kids in the near future.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio

Overally, the house consists of two storeys, which is 7 meters wide and 15 meters long. It includes many rectangular cells providing the interior space with the ability to open and close reasonably and bringing as much natural light and wind as possible to the house. The remaining area is reserved for garden and parking.
Private spaces are located at the edge of the house and connected by common spaces in order to create interaction among family members with different ages and personalities.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Linking along the vertical axle of the house are stairs made of solid raw concrete, which are decorated with the natural light from the roof. The separation of the windows also makes the view from the outside to become more lively when the background seems too boring.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio

Interior furniture of the house is barely reduced. In this way, the homeowners will have a “backdrop” with large space and the shadows from natural lights which are dynamically change by the time of day. This makes the building a complex of empty, unstable and unfinished spaces. Over time, the changes of the family members will help to fill the house in its way or it could be moved intentionally.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio

In other words, the house can be seen as a reflection of the miniature society, where each member of the family can “live together” by the connection between inside and outside space, light and dark, oldness and newness in a common framework, away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
7A Architecture Studio
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Vietnam
Cite: "MHD House / 7A Architecture Studio" 10 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897712/mhd-house-7a-architecture-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »