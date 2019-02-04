Ivri House / helio architects

+ 30

Architects helio architects

Location Binyamina-Giv'at Ada, Israel

Category Houses

Lead Architects Ilan Behrman, Odelya Bar-Yehuda

Area 230.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Tal Nisim

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Ivri house is located on the edge of a typical Israeli suburban neighborhood, over-looking the great open plains on its West side and hosting a marvelous Jacaranda tree on its long Southern facade.

In the two years since it was planted, the tree has grown in a most spectacular way, leaving the impression that it has always been there and that the house evolved around the tree.

In a way, daily life really does revolve around the tree since moving around the house means crossing the patio. The patio is located by the front entrance and next to the stairs. It divides the house into two parts: It separates the ground floor into a living space and an office space on a lower level. It separates the upper levels into the kids’ section and the parents’ section.

The patio enlarges the surface area of the long facade, allowing more Southern light to enter the house, while the Jacaranda tree provides shade in the summer. In the winter time, the bare tree allows the sun to enter and warm up the house.

Both the living space and the parents' section are open to a beautiful view on the West side. While a double facade on the Western side creates a buffer from the heat, the Western winds provide cross-ventilation through the tall windows on the upper levels.