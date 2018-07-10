World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Hotels
  China
  Quanwen Interior Design
  2017
  7. Qiyun Boutique Hotel / Quanwen Interior Design

Qiyun Boutique Hotel / Quanwen Interior Design

  • 23:00 - 10 July, 2018
Qiyun Boutique Hotel / Quanwen Interior Design
Courtyard. Image © Ripei Qiu
Courtyard. Image © Ripei Qiu

Courtyard. Image © Ripei Qiu Room. Image © Ripei Qiu Courtyard. Image © Ripei Qiu Lobby. Image © Ripei Qiu + 54

Courtyard. Image © Ripei Qiu
Courtyard. Image © Ripei Qiu

Text description provided by the architects. The entinre building of Hangzhou Qiyun Resort was reconstructed from an old residential building. At the beginning of the reconstruction, the original brick bearing structure was removed, only the original facade was retained, and the space was re-integrated with steel structure.  While preserving the original architectural features, it also increases the span of the space, reconstructs the continuous public space, makes up for the drawbacks of the narrow indoor space, and improves the spatial quality. Interior design removes complicated decorative elements, and minimalist and light industrial style design permeates every corner.

Room. Image © Ripei Qiu
Room. Image © Ripei Qiu

The design uses unprocessed, natural brown logs, and gray bricklaying to create a warm and pleasant atmosphere. Private and exquisite, the only five guest rooms are given different styles of space design. the furniture is made up of famous domestic and foreign designer brands such as hay creaking, Sanskrit wood and wisdom workshops.  The hotel presents a simple modern Zen style, lively and warm main color, rough texture of stone, hand-made paint, black wood, moderate steel frame structure, all solid wood furniture, plus cotton and linen curtains, wool carpets and tightly woven Egyptian cotton bedding, which complement each other with cold and warm tones.

Axonometric
Axonometric

A large area of ground glass was used in the renovation of the facade, allowing the entire primitive architecture to grow harmoniously in the modern sense. On the first floor, folding slide glass doors were used. stone paving extended to the lobby. when the door was opened, the lobby and courtyard were integrated. Introducing natural light into the room gives the space a transparent feeling. The indoor area extends from indoor to outdoor, and the lush trees planted around also provide natural shade shelters for diners who eat in the courtyard.

Room. Image © Ripei Qiu
Room. Image © Ripei Qiu

In the courtyard of the independent cabin, the front-end water bar provides beverage service, and the back is a functional space for cleaning and disinfecting the guest room linen. The roof part retains the original wood frame structure and combines with the movable folding arm window to create a semi-open space to provide food and drink. The corner of the courtyard remained until the cherry trees stood against the wall. The iron frame on the rammed earth wall is surrounded by bamboo strips, which separates the disturbance of the periphery and can also enjoy a quiet place in the downtown.

Floor plans
Floor plans

In the hall, the front desk uses a cold grey mechanism wall surface and warm primary color wood to echo each other from afar. the open and closed circuit and the exposed air conditioner are not decorated too much. The tea room area uses the old wooden table top, dense tea atmosphere, slim and elegant scaffolding covered with ethereal white gauze curtains, adding a wonderful amount of money to the space, elegant brass lamps, plain and elegant pure wooden grille, creating a room of elegant leisure.

Qiyun Boutique Hotel / Quanwen Interior Design, Courtyard. Image © Ripei Qiu
Courtyard. Image © Ripei Qiu

The layout of the guest room design is simple and generous, and the plain material is used to create the atmosphere of the guest room vacation. The design of floating windows and large floor-to-floor glass windows makes the whole space appear transparent and clear. Brass products enrich the color of space and give more space a sense of life.

Room. Image © Ripei Qiu
Room. Image © Ripei Qiu
Section
Section
Room. Image © Ripei Qiu
Room. Image © Ripei Qiu

The design of the top floor retains the bare original wooden roof structure, which increases the height of the roof and has more space plasticity at the same time. The use of steel structures has increased the number of attics on the first floor, increasing the space utilization rate, which can be used by friends who travel together or by families of three.

Room. Image © Ripei Qiu
Room. Image © Ripei Qiu

The hotel aims to provide a quiet shelter by the stream that will allow guests to retreat from the ever-buzzling city life. 

Courtyard. Image © Ripei Qiu
Courtyard. Image © Ripei Qiu

Cite: "Qiyun Boutique Hotel / Quanwen Interior Design" 10 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897680/qiyun-boutique-hotel-quanwen-interior-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

