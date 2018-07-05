Participants Announced for the 4th Istanbul Design Biennial

Save this picture! Yapi Kredit Kultur Yayincilik, photo by Koray Senturk via IKVS

The 4th Istanbul Design Biennial, curated by ​Jan Boelen with Nadine Botha ​and ​Vera Sacchetti, has just announced the participants of this year’s edition. Under the theme “A School of Schools”, it seeks to explore how design education, and education in general, can evolve and adapt in a new age of artificial intelligence.

Organized by the ​Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) and sponsored by ​VitrA​, the Biennial will bring together old and new knowledge, academic and amateur, professional and personal, engaging multigenerational, transdisciplinary practitioners from Turkey and abroad. The event will run for six weeks, from September 22 to November 4, and willinhabit ​six of the city’s most iconic cultural institutions​, which will play host to the biennial's many schools, exploring the multiple dimensions of design as learning.

Details about the venues and participants:

At ​Akbank Sanat​, the ​Unmaking School emphasizes the irrepressible human instinct to be creative as a pedagogical dynamo that drives innovation in production, redefines the future of work, and reframes our engagement with our cities; at ​Yapı Kredi Culture Centre​, the ​Currents School explores flows, networks, distribution, and hierarchies of information and subjects, both digital and analogue, abstract and embodied, to critically examine new technology and systems.

At ​Pera Museum​, the ​Scales School investigates the fluidity of taxonomies, quantifications, and institutionalised norms, standards and values to highlight biases and assumptions in our social, economic and intellectual agreements; at ​Arter​, the ​Earth School asks what is natural, what is disaster, and what is evolution when the planet and human are forced to renegotiate their pedagogical relationship.

At ​SALT Galata​, the ​Time School ​travels from hyper-speed and acceleration into the expansiveness of deep time, learning about contested pasts and speculative futures from paradoxical durational perspectives and the objects that dictate them; at ​Studio-X Istanbul​, the ​Digestion School learns from metabolic systems, patterns of consumption, cultural rituals, and food infrastructure to consider how circular education and lifelong learning manifest.

Biennial participants include:

[AI]stanbul (TR/US)

AATB (CH/FR)

Åbäke (FR/UK)

Bakudapan (ID)

Kerim Bayer (TR)

Cihad Caner ​(TR/NL)

Ali Murat Cengiz (TR/NL)

Taeyoon Choi (US/KR)

Commonplace Studio (NL)

​Jesse Howard ​(US/NL)

​Tim Knapen (BE)

Danilo Correale (IT, US)

Amandine David (FR)

Teis De Greve (BE)

Derya Irkdaş Doğu (TR)

Eat Art Collective ​(NL)

Ecole Mondiale (BE)

FABB (TR)

Studio Folder ​(IT)

Avşar Gürpınar ​and Cansu Cürgen (TR)

Mark Henning ​(NL/ZA)

Nur Horsanalı (TR/FI)

Ils Huygens (BE)

Navine G. Khan-Dossos (UK/GR)

Roosje Klap (NL)

Land+Civilization Compositions ​(TR/NL)

Pedro Neves Marques (PT/US)

Margarida Nunes da Silva Mendes ​(PT)

Alexandra Midal ​(FR)

Carlos Monleón (ES/UK)

Gökhan Mura ​(TR)

Martina Muzi (IT)

Nelly Ben Hayoun Studios (FR)

New South (FR)

Camilo Oliveira (BR/IT)

Thomas Pausz (FR/IS)

Ana Peñalba (ES)

Juliette Pepin (FR)

Charlotte Maeva Perret ​(UK)

Radioee.net (AR/USA/NL)

Emelie Röndahl (SE)

Helga Schmid (DE)

Judith Seng (DE/SE)

SO? (TR)

Studio Legrand Jäger (UK/DE)

Studio Makkink & Bey ​(NL)

SulSolSal (NL/ZA/BR)

Jenna Sutela (FI/DE)

Ali Taptık and ​Okay Karadayılar ​(TR)

Jennifer Teets and Lorenzo Cirrincione (US/FR)

Unfold (BE)

Ottonie Von Roeder (DE)

Henriëtte Waal and Studio Klarenbeek & Dros (NL)

Mark Wasiuta (US)

Lukas Wegwerth (DE)

Pınar Yoldaş (TR/US)

Peter Zin ​(NL/PT)

