  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. smartvoll
  6. 2017
  7. Kutscherhaus / smartvoll

Kutscherhaus / smartvoll

  • 05:00 - 9 July, 2018
Kutscherhaus / smartvoll
Kutscherhaus / smartvoll, © Dimitar Gamizov
© Dimitar Gamizov

© Dimitar Gamizov

  • Architects

    smartvoll

  • Location

    Vienna, Austria

  • Lead Architects

    Philipp Buxbaum, Christian Kircher

  • Area

    35.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Dimitar Gamizov
Before
Before
© Dimitar Gamizov
© Dimitar Gamizov

Text description provided by the architects. In a single enchated courtyard right behind the Museumsquartier (English: museum´s accommodation) we have resuscitated a small, romantic house of a coachman. Back then the coachman had to divide his small living area with the animal’s food chamber and his own space was also split up corresponding to the different functions of eating, sleeping, washing and living, so it was divided into smaller rooms again. One hundred years later we combine eating, sleeping and living in one central island of living. The bathroom, the kitchen and the storage are placed in a double function wall and are kept to a minimum.

© Dimitar Gamizov
© Dimitar Gamizov
Floor plans
Floor plans
© Dimitar Gamizov
© Dimitar Gamizov

The result is: A small surface can get a huge room! Outside we put a small terrace on the top of the house and keep this in an elegant dress of fins. The resulting room outside doubles the 35m2 one-room-apartment and let the flat be an introverted refugium. The lamellae keep away snoopy looks from outside and tries to orientate the outside-room to the inside, they nuzzle and hug the spiral stairs that are also the beginning of the rooftop terrace. There you can enjoy an unforgettable view to the unmatched museums – old ones and new ones.

© Dimitar Gamizov
© Dimitar Gamizov
© Dimitar Gamizov
© Dimitar Gamizov

Cite: "Kutscherhaus / smartvoll" 09 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

