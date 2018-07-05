World
  Curra Community Hall / Bark Architects

Curra Community Hall / Bark Architects

  17:00 - 5 July, 2018
Curra Community Hall / Bark Architects
Curra Community Hall / Bark Architects, © Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

© Christopher Frederick Jones

  • Architects

    Bark Architects

  • Location

    Curra, Gympie Region, Queensland, Australia

  • Project Design Team

    Lindy Atkin, Stephen Guthrie, Meg Ryan, Lily Parsons, Maia Close, Annie Ha, Jo-Anne Bourke, Alan Maizey

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Christopher Frederick Jones

  • Builder

    Ri-Con Contractors

  • Structural Engineers

    SCG Consulting Engineers

  • Contractor

    Ricon Contractors

  • Client

    Gympie Regional Council
    More Specs Less Specs
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. Economical, flexible and rudimentary were the design aspirations for the Curra Community Hall, conceived as a simple and honest construction with robust, natural and cost effective materials, appropriate to its place in regional Queensland.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Stakeholder workshops run by the architects streamlined the design aspirations of the 14 user groups who contributed to shaping an equitable community place for the 1,920 or so people who reside in Curra, a rural settlement just north of Gympie.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The legibility of the exposed timber frame structure celebrates the construction skills of the carpenters who made the building, as well as referencing the timber history of the region.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

The single skin construction, reminiscent of and referencing the ‘Queenslander’ and ‘Rural’ shed vernacular, is designed using passive principles of solar orientation, cross ventilation and natural air flow / cooling. 

Short Section
Short Section

As a ‘Lantern’, the hall made of light filled walls during the day, also glows at night as a beacon of community spirit.

© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

About this office
Bark Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Community center Australia
Cite: "Curra Community Hall / Bark Architects" 05 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897506/curra-community-hall-bark-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

