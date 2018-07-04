World
  Residential Complex in Meygoon / New Wave Architecture

Residential Complex in Meygoon / New Wave Architecture

  • 02:00 - 4 July, 2018
Residential Complex in Meygoon / New Wave Architecture
Residential Complex in Meygoon / New Wave Architecture, © Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

© Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff + 27

  • Architects

    New Wave Architecture

  • Location

    Meygun, Tehran Province, Iran

  • Principal Architects

    Lida Almassian, Shahin Heidari

  • Team Members

    Zahra Hamedani , Maryam Amanpour, Tina Yavarian , Soheila Zahedi, Shirin Zeiaei, Ilnaz Ashayeri, Pary Pour Moghaddam, Paniz Mehri

  • Area

    5000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Parham Taghioff

  • Structural Designer

    Yaghoub Abedpour

  • Client and Contractor

    Yghoub Abedpour, Kamran Jalilvand
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. Meygoon is well-situated in a delightful climatic area in the north side of Tehran, while residence in Tehran as one of most polluted metropolitan in Asia suffered a lot from its high rate of pollution and stress. For people in Tehran seeking temporary stopover in suburbs of city is so desired and somehow common,  as for the designer it comes to mind how to create and space which help to its residents to collect their energy and peace of mind to get back to their activities in the city. The biggest obstacle in front was the client request about using a lot of projects as much as it is possible and using going in levels to ultimate height limitation.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Meygoon is in range of highlands with rocks as the primary context of the ground and very cold and dry climate. In respect to the mentioned environment and with goal of saving the visual contact between residence and surrounding, the design was progressed, as in south side with applying wide traces in addition to the floor to ceiling openings the possibility of creation and defining new activates for residence in front of such beautiful and significant scenes were became applicable, alike to alive pictures. These wide windows embraced beautiful natural scenes and illustrated the flying of time from sunrise to the sunset, in a different season for their observers.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Section 02
Section 02
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The projects facades were designed and covered with semi-similar rock shape crusts with inspiration from stone and sharp edge rocks around the lot. This trend in design generates some terraces that moreover control Unpleasant west, cold wind it can be used on some occasions by the residence. In the east side of the building for creating safe and bumper zone beside the main road, some chaotic tracks of shapes which are more looking like harsh cuttings were shaped, that could work either as window and opening for terraces in case.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Section 01
Section 01
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

In between two substantial volume, a void was designed to play the role of central space and Atrium for the building with a high value of light which with its wide transparent partitions, create a peaceful and lovely outlook for residents to walk around and enjoy. A green roof for multi-functional events is designing, sports zone is in the underground with gym, sauna, and pool, and finally, magnificent terraces facing to the mountains could be a recovery space for the residence.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Cite: "Residential Complex in Meygoon / New Wave Architecture" 04 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897481/residential-complex-in-meygoon-new-wave-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

