  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Monotello
  6. 2015
  7. Aree House / Monotello

Aree House / Monotello

  22 July, 2018
Aree House / Monotello
Aree House / Monotello, © Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

© Soopakorn Srisakul

  • Architects

    Monotello

  • Location

    Khwaeng Samsen Nai, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Vorapoj Tachaumnueysuk, Pattama Pornpirom

  • Structural Engineer

    TDA Consultant

  • Area

    510.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. A single owner house has stood on this site for over 60 years. The dwelling has been passed on from generation to generation and recently required upgrading.

Scheme / Opening conocept
Scheme / Opening conocept

Entering the existing house presented the essence of ancient Thai living space, as carefully reimagined by the original architect. It was a first-generation concrete structure and, unique for a building of that period, incorporated traditional Thai space planning. A single-storey building surrounding a massive center court, planned with natural light and ventilation in mind. Energy use and environmental sustainability were definitely considered.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

With the unique design and history of the house, the present architect’s goal was to retain as much of its heart and soul as possible whilst catering for the present owner’s needs. New structures were engineered to be independent from the original. Steel and wood were used throughout, along with concrete finishes to match the existing. As the original basement had humidity issues, it was opened up and integrated into the center court.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

In particular, the distinctive style of the roof is inspirational. Keeping its original shape retains the good from the past. Time goes by, possessions passed on. The house will stand strong and memories be remembered.

© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul

About this office
Monotello
Wood Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Thailand
Cite: "Aree House / Monotello" 22 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

