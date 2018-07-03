World
Cozy House / Hinzstudio

  • 22:00 - 3 July, 2018
Cozy House / Hinzstudio
Cozy House / Hinzstudio, © Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran © Quang Tran + 38

  • Architects

    Hinzstudio

  • Location

    Da Nang, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Phan Van Tran Tuan

  • Project Team

    Phan Van Tran Tuan, Vo Dinh Hiep, Tuong Ngoc Thach

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. High density of construction, lack of natural light, stuffy space, and lack of connection are typical features of housing construction in Vietnam. These features are the old forms of the house that its owners used to live in. Something needs to be changed, this is the first idea that the owners and the Architect share.

Sketch 01
Sketch 01

The owners are the married couple reaching retirement age, they love the quietness and closeness to nature. The solution is bringing the home’s public spaces to the front to increase the connection between family members and to let the natural light into every corner of functional areas. The skylights will be organized at the front, back and center of the house in order to make the house full of light and still create the depth for the house.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

From all of the places in the house, even from the bedroom, we can feel changes of the light, the air, and the wind. The main materials are bare bricks and natural wood. The shape of the roof and materials suggest an image of houses in Vietnam’s countryside. This is the main inspiration of the concept.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

At night, instead of using too many high power lights, our main goal is using lights with moderate power and suitable color temperature to make the space cozier, warmer, and more peaceful.

© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cite: "Cozy House / Hinzstudio" 03 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897378/cozy-house-hinzstudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

