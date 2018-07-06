Kobiler House / Architextit- Einat Erez-Kobiler

+ 30

Interior Design Einat Erez-Kobiler with Limor Sadka-Nagar

Wood Construction Eric J

Text description provided by the architects. The architect designed her own family house in a small village, located between wheat and chickpea fields. The geometry and the contours of the house continue the long, extending lines of the agricultural area, open to the view and the landscape, that is interacting with the indoors, facades and the movement through the house.

Raised above ground level over a concrete slab, due to the site limitation, the volumes are divided into 3 parts that are connected with transparent glass joints that allow one to walk and look through from the street directly to the fields beyond the house. The main central volume was created as a place for family togetherness, the heart of the home, and includes the living room and the integrated eating-cooking area.

The two other volumes provide privacy between the parents and children. The volumes are plastered with mineral plaster and partially covered with wood planks. In the future, the separated volumes will allow to make changes and modify the structure relatively easily for the convenience of the older tenants.

On the front and back of the house, resting on a concrete slab there are balconies to allow direct access from the interiors to the outdoors and vice versa. The main front balcony is enclosed, separating the house from the street, and allow a relaxing, more private, graduated access into the house. The back balcony is opened up completely to the fields and landscape. From the front to the back, a wood shading pergola was built through the main volume of the house.