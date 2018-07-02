World
i

i

i

i

i

SAP Headquarters / Yashar Architects

  • 00:00 - 2 July, 2018
SAP Headquarters / Yashar Architects
SAP Headquarters / Yashar Architects, © Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat

© Uzi Porat

  • Architects

    Yashar Architects

  • Location

    Ra'anana, Israel

  • Lead Architects

    Avner Yashar, Yoni Grosswasser, Adi Davidov and Adi Levy

  • Area

    15400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat

Text description provided by the architects. The Israeli Headquarters of European software corporation, SAP, was designed by Yashar Architects. The 15,400 square-meter project is located in Ra'anana's expanding industrial zone and is conceptually designed as a transparent glass box with a double shell consisting of a curtain wall on the inside and a system of shading slats in the east, south and west directions.

© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat

The SAP offices were designed to work in tune with Israel’s natural environment and Mediterranean climate, being directly affected by wind and harsh sunlight. Yashar Architects chose to integrate an external double envelope that controls the natural sunlight entering the building. The facade creates a harmonious balance between the indoor and outdoor lighting while establishing a sense of depth and shade from the outside. The building's north elevation features terraced balconies for views of the surrounding green landscape.

© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat

The interior ground floor of the SAP building is divided into four quarters centered around a grand atrium reaching the height of the full eight stories. For efficiency and synergy between the divisions of the company, the office levels are each designed as one continuous workspace that is connected visually and physically by two to three secondary atrium spaces. These smaller atriums are expressed as large amorphous openings in the exterior shading structure, allowing natural light to filter deeper into the building throughout the day.

Elevation
Elevation

The project follows the latest sustainable building methods, with great consideration given to daylight control, vegetation and landscape, energy usage reduction and water conservation in order to provide a comfortable, sustainable, and advanced work environment. The technologically advanced building houses eight stories of office space, constructed with the latest sustainable methods.

© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat
Detail
Detail

The result is a comfortable, eco-friendly, and advanced work environment, housed within a modern and transparent cube-like building. The building's plot is situated on open green and agricultural area between Ra'anana and Moshav Batzra, with its eastern front directly exposed along Route 4. It features more than 136 above ground parking spaces, 449 underground parking spaces and bicycle parking.

© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat

Yashar Architects
