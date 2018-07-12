CB House / RAP Arquitetura

+ 40

Engineering J Lyra Construtora

Lighting RAP Arquitetura e Interiores

Interior Design RAP Arquitetura e Interiores

Landscape Design Arqplant paisagismo More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On a hillside by the sea with a stunning view, this home has as premise harmony with nature. Therefore, RAP Architecture decided on a project based on "less is more", clean and light.

The view is highlighted by ample windows. Natural light is essential, made plentiful by skylights designed at the stairs, bathroom and laundry room.

Guaranteeing lightness, the architects integrated bathroom and masters suite in a subtle and luxurious manner, providing a freestanding bath as a cultural item in front of a window that occupies the whole wall.

The stairs, which were surrounded by walls, where replaced by a corten structure with glass railings.