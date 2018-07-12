World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Brazil
  5. RAP Arquitetura
  6. 2013
  7. CB House / RAP Arquitetura

CB House / RAP Arquitetura

  • 15:00 - 12 July, 2018
CB House / RAP Arquitetura
CB House / RAP Arquitetura, © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
  • Engineering

    J Lyra Construtora

  • Lighting

    RAP Arquitetura e Interiores

  • Interior Design

    RAP Arquitetura e Interiores

  • Landscape Design

    Arqplant paisagismo
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Text description provided by the architects. On a hillside by the sea with a stunning view, this home has as premise harmony with nature. Therefore, RAP Architecture decided on a project based on "less is more", clean and light. 

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Lower Floor Plan
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Ground Floor Plan
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Upper Floor Plan
The view is highlighted by ample windows. Natural light is essential, made plentiful by skylights designed at the stairs, bathroom and laundry room.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Guaranteeing lightness, the architects integrated bathroom and masters suite in a subtle and luxurious manner, providing a freestanding bath as a cultural item in front of a window that occupies the whole wall.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
The stairs, which were surrounded by walls, where replaced by a corten structure with glass railings.

© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
RAP Arquitetura
