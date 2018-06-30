Cuenca House / ONG&ONG

+ 16

Architects ONG&ONG

Location Philippines

Director In Charge Michael Cu Fua

Project Team Michael Cu Fua, Eric Ong

Area 600.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Builder Boy Zara Builders

Interior Carpentry Contractor Kuchen Design Option Corp.

Bathroom Suppliers KUYSEN ENTERPRISES INC.

Client Miguel Ramos More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting within one of the most prestigious residential areas in Metro Manila, Cuenca House is perched on a 535 sqm site in Ayala Alabang Village. The land, once belonging to a classic ‘White House’ commonly found in the area, was split from an original plot spanning 1600 sqm which the former owner divided into three. The new home occupies the middle plot, where the client envisioned a 2-story bungalow complete with a basement and swimming pool.

Situated slightly off a round-about, the new house is raised about 1.5m above street level. The basement area, or lower first floor in local parlance, was conceptualized to be an entertainment area. This section also houses a study room, which the client requested in order to use as a home office. The upper 1st floor contains the dining room and main living room. Intended as a space for the lady of the house to host and entertain guests, it boasts enchanting views of the swimming pool and outdoor pavilion.

Private spaces within Cuenca House have been placed on the 2nd floor, which includes the master bedroom, along with 3 additional bedrooms all designed with ensuite bathrooms. There is also an additional guest bedroom placed within the upper 1st floor, designed to provide an easy option to accommodate relatives and close friends of the family. To fully capitalize on the new property’s wonderful location, architects positioned Cuenca House in a manner that would seclude it from neighboring homes.

The client desired a house that would be distinctive from the Spanish-styled villas typical to the neighborhood, leading architects to create a new residence that was inspired by an Asian lantern concept. Imagined as a beacon or a lighthouse within the neighborhood, the new home features a top floor structure that acts as a lamp frame, where seamless wall-to-wall glass works to create shade - making the house a true guiding light within its locale.