World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Centerbrook Architects & Planners
  6. 2017
  7. Casa Ambar / Centerbrook Architects & Planners

Casa Ambar / Centerbrook Architects & Planners

  • 13:00 - 9 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Ambar / Centerbrook Architects & Planners
Save this picture!
Casa Ambar / Centerbrook Architects & Planners, © Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

© Peter Aaron/OTTO © Peter Aaron/OTTO © Peter Aaron/OTTO © Peter Aaron/OTTO + 20

  • Architects

    Centerbrook Architects & Planners

  • Location

    Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

  • Lead Architects

    Mark Simon, FAIA; Todd Andrews, AIA; Justin Hedde, AIA

  • Other participants

    Riveras Building by MCA

  • Area

    7500.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Peter Aaron/OTTO
Save this picture!
© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

Text description provided by the architects. This new house at the tip of the Baja Peninsula in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, sits atop a rugged mountain that overlooks the city and the Pacific Ocean. Stepped to fit the sloping site, the house sets deep into the earth for natural cooling while providing 280 degrees of arresting views of ocean, town and desert.

Save this picture!
© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

Cars enter a court through tall gates on the top floor. An arched shade opposite the gates leads to open stairs that curve down a story to the main living spaces behind glass. The stairs end at an outdoor ‘vestibule’ and grotto with surprising views across the great room to a continuous wall of folding glass and a full width shaded terrace. This main space, with kitchen, dining, and lounge, arcs to follow the wide view. The terrace is split with more outdoor stairs, these leading to the lower, bedroom terrace and infinity pool. Thus the center of the house cascades through all three stories.

Save this picture!
© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

With continuous doors open, the great room and terrace become one indoor/outdoor space with panoramic views to the east, south, and west. The floating canopy above the terrace uses traditional woven bamboo ‘latilla’ for dappled shading as it appears to wave in the steady trade winds. It is supported by steel pipes at changing angles embedded in the house structure. The terrace is wide, with glass rails, to frame a view of nothing but ocean, without a hint of the community downhill.

Save this picture!
© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

The bottom stairs split the lowest floor into a master bedroom suite on the west side and the guest bedrooms and service rooms to the east. The upper terrace overhangs to provide shade while the long narrow infinity pool arcs across the edge of the lower terrace, again blocking views of all but the Pacific Ocean and its spouting whales.

Save this picture!
© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

The house is sustainable with indigenous masonry construction of concrete and block, all covered in white stucco. This reflects the intense heat on the outside while maintaining cooler temperatures within through the thermal storage of the heavy mass and earth behind. The white walls inside also reflect daylight to minimize powered illumination. The roof sports enough solar collectors (laid flat in this southern climate) to support almost all its electric needs. Plumbing fixtures treat water as a precious commodity.

Save this picture!
© Peter Aaron/OTTO
© Peter Aaron/OTTO

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Centerbrook Architects & Planners
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Casa Ambar / Centerbrook Architects & Planners" 09 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896924/casa-ambar-centerbrook-architects-and-planners/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »