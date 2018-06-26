World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. 7A Architectrue Studio
  6. 2018
  7. DLH / 7A Architectrue Studio

DLH / 7A Architectrue Studio

  • 02:00 - 26 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
DLH / 7A Architectrue Studio
Save this picture!
DLH / 7A Architectrue Studio, Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio

Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio + 25

  • Architects

    7A Architectrue Studio

  • Location

    Dalat, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Hoang Dung Nguyen

  • Other participants

    Binh Le, Dat Tran, Ho Thong

  • Budget

    $45.000

  • Area

    100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The house, belonging to a single photographer, was built on a hillside in Da Lat, Vietnam aimed at housing and retail functions. This building was built on an abandoned nursery for many years, surrounded by vegetable cultivation lands interspersed with low-density houses.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio

The space of the house is a combination of small spaces with enough area, divided and arranged according to the terrain and existing trees. Many functions are nested (housing, working, entertainment, rental,...).

Save this picture!
Elevation - Section
Elevation - Section

Besides that, many oppositions and conflicts in spatial and operational characters (light – shadow, collective – private) are organized in an overall general. On the other hand, the house was built in simple forms and methods, constructed entirely by local workers. The shape of this work is the removal and synthesis of architectural simulations in the area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio
Courtesy of 7A Architecture Studio

Besides brinks, stones and cement, which are already very common, pine wood, an extremely familiar in the local area, is used as a concrete mold for this built and then is reserved and reused to make a few tiny furniture as well as ancillary works later. This also contributes to reduce the construction cost.

Save this picture!
Axonometric plans
Axonometric plans

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
7A Architectrue Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "DLH / 7A Architectrue Studio" 26 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896816/dlh-7a-architectrue-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »