World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. 226arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. House in Juniors / 226arquitectos

House in Juniors / 226arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 7 February, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Juniors / 226arquitectos
Save this picture!
House in Juniors / 226arquitectos, © Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

© Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte © Gonzalo Viramonte + 23

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. This project, located in Barrio Juniors, a residential area close to the center of the city of Cordoba, is designed to satisfy the needs of a large family with small children. The house is formed through a series of spaces connected by double heights and spatial contiunuations that cross the entire ground floor.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

This creates a connection between the dining area, the circulation, and the office on the top floor which facilitates constant contact between members of the family.
In this narrow 10 meter space in between properties, the use of internal courtyards allows for ventilation and illumination, as well as creating a passageway to the street.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The entrance of the home is reached through a courtyard that features a double height opening to the north protected by a 2 meter brick wall. This wall guarantees street view privacy but will still let light in during the winter and create shade in the summer. Another courtyard was included for additional ventilation and light exposure.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Lower floor plan
Lower floor plan

The house exhibits a unique display from both sides of the street, as its brick volume appears to cantilever from the side properties. Brick was used on the outside as well as the inside of the home and finishings were done with plaster, aluminum, and wood.

Save this picture!
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
226arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "House in Juniors / 226arquitectos" [Casa en Juniors / 226arquitectos] 07 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896740/house-in-juniors-226arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream